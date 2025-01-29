Dog owner wakes her senior pooch in the middle of the night for this magical reason!

Charleston, South Carolina - Dog owner Emily Todd just couldn't help herself. At 11:30 PM, she woke her beloved Golden Retriever from a deep sleep and took him outside to play!

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilyrunsamarathon

The reason for the night-time excursion? It had just started snowing in South Carolina, and the young woman didn't want her four-legged friend to miss it.

In a cute TikTok video, she also revealed why this moment was so special for her: the 10-year-old dog had only seen snow once in his entire life.

No wonder the furry friend didn't know what to do when the white flakes fell from the sky.

Full of joy, the four-legged friend jumped along the road, rolled around in the snow, wagged his tail, and beamed from ear to ear.

"The forecast changed a few times that evening, pushing back when the snow would hit my area, so I stayed up later than planned, just waiting to see if the snow would really happen," Todd told Newsweek.

"When the snow finally began falling around 10:30 PM, it was magical."