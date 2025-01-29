Dog owner wakes her senior pooch in the middle of the night for this magical reason!
Charleston, South Carolina - Dog owner Emily Todd just couldn't help herself. At 11:30 PM, she woke her beloved Golden Retriever from a deep sleep and took him outside to play!
The reason for the night-time excursion? It had just started snowing in South Carolina, and the young woman didn't want her four-legged friend to miss it.
In a cute TikTok video, she also revealed why this moment was so special for her: the 10-year-old dog had only seen snow once in his entire life.
No wonder the furry friend didn't know what to do when the white flakes fell from the sky.
Full of joy, the four-legged friend jumped along the road, rolled around in the snow, wagged his tail, and beamed from ear to ear.
"The forecast changed a few times that evening, pushing back when the snow would hit my area, so I stayed up later than planned, just waiting to see if the snow would really happen," Todd told Newsweek.
"When the snow finally began falling around 10:30 PM, it was magical."
Emily Todd shared the adorable video of her Golden Retriever on TikTok
"We stayed out for a walk for about an hour that night and played," Todd said happily.
"Then went for another mile walk the next morning in the snow."
For Todd and her best friend, this is a very special time right now.
"It rarely snows here so it was just as exciting," she said.
The pet owner continued, saying, "He loved the snow just as much back then so it was fun to see his inner puppy from 2018 come back out with this snowstorm."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilyrunsamarathon