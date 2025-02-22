Dog owner worried her beloved pet is really a coyote – here's the truth!
Arizona - It has always been clear that Zira the dog is a mixed breed, but the question of exactly which breeds she is made of has nagged at her owner Michaela Hyle for years.
"My dad would always tease me that she was part coyote, and when I met my husband the first thing he said when he saw her was 'Oh, you look like a coyote,'" Hyle told Newsweek.
"I wanted a DNA test to prove she was not only not a coyote, but to see what breed she was."
The dog owner originally rescued Zira from an animal shelter, where the four-legged friend would have been euthanized just one day later.
There, she was told that Zira was a mixed breed of Rottweiler and German Shepherd – which she never believed.
Because there was always something more important to do, Hyle kept putting off the planned DNA test. Finally, her husband put an end to the postponement.
For Christmas, he gave his wife a DNA test for Zira as well as her other two mixed-breed dogs. But what were the results?
TikTok video shows Zira the dog's true breed!
When Hyle saw Zira's long list, she couldn't believe her eyes.
"She was 20 different breeds, most all small percentages, but the biggest percentage was 19%, which was for Rottweiler, which really surprised me," Hyle said.
"Also, based on pictures, I thought for sure she would have some Carolina dog in her, but nope. None!"
When it comes down to it, Zira is part Border Collie, German Shepherd, Alaskan Malamute, Chow Chow, Golden Retriever, Chihuahua, Dalmatian, Labrador Retriever, Cocker Spaniel, English Springer Spaniel, and Airedale Terrier.
"I just hope people had fun watching it and maybe are inspired to get DNA tests for their dogs," Hyle added. "It was a fun experience for us."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@hadmeathyle