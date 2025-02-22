Dog owner worried her beloved pet is really a coyote – here's the truth!

Arizona - It has always been clear that Zira the dog is a mixed breed, but the question of exactly which breeds she is made of has nagged at her owner Michaela Hyle for years.

"My dad would always tease me that she was part coyote, and when I met my husband the first thing he said when he saw her was 'Oh, you look like a coyote,'" Hyle told Newsweek.

"I wanted a DNA test to prove she was not only not a coyote, but to see what breed she was."



The dog owner originally rescued Zira from an animal shelter, where the four-legged friend would have been euthanized just one day later.

There, she was told that Zira was a mixed breed of Rottweiler and German Shepherd – which she never believed.

Because there was always something more important to do, Hyle kept putting off the planned DNA test. Finally, her husband put an end to the postponement.

For Christmas, he gave his wife a DNA test for Zira as well as her other two mixed-breed dogs. But what were the results?