Dog picks up the most adorable habit from cat sibling!

Baltimore, Maryland - Avka the dog is causing a stir on TikTok because of her kitty-like way of "loaf" sitting – and it's all because of her cat sibling, Lucy!

Avka the dog is more than used to dealing with cats she has adopted one of the characteristics of velvet paws. © Screenshot/TikTok@avka_the_border_collie

For many people, a loaf of bread is something to eat.

In the world of pets, however, this word is used to describe the way that cats sit when they bend their paws and push them under their bodies.

Visually, it looks something akin to a loaf of bread, hence the term "loaf" sitting or "loafing."

This style of lounging is generally a habit of cats, but Avka the dog apparently didn't get the memo.

Avka grew up with Lucy – her older cat sibling – since she was a puppy. Two years later, Avka learned a few things from her animal role model!

The result of this is that the dog now occasionally sits on the sofa in the loaf position, a strange and adorable sight to behold.

Photos showing the pup's unique way of sitting went viral on TikTok at the end of March.