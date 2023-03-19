Dog plays the smartest game of fetch in clever viral TikTok

A dog named Draco has learned to play ball – without or without his owner's help!

When his owner runs on the treadmill in a new viral video on TikTok, Draco loads it up with his toy and plays fetch by himself! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ draco_themal

As Fergie once sang, "I'm up in the gym just working on my fitness," and it apparently applies to four-legged friends, too!

Dog owners, especially those of herding breeds, know that their clever pups often need a little extra physical and mental exercise. So it may come as no surprise that one pup took matters into his own paws - although his method is quite the funny one.

This Belgian Malinois, or Belgian Shepherd, decided to do some exercise at the same time as "mom."

In the latest video on his TikTok account, Draco's owner writes, "This thing mom runs on will play fetch with me!"

She is seen doing some cardio on the treadmill as Draco sneaks up, puts his toy on the belt, and waits for it to be flung into the room.

He then retrieves it and repeats his own cute game – fetching the toy each time the treadmill "throws" it.

The clip has been viewed nearly 1 million times, and users can't get enough.