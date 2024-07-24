Dog rescued from animal testing lab finally dares to play!

Wyoming - This beagle named Barkley may be on the older side, but the rescue dog is ready for new tricks and toys thanks to his new loving home!

Barkley was rescued from a lab and is only now learning how to play! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@barbieheadsonfire

Most dogs are used to playtime and walks, but for Barkley, these were foreign concepts.

Barkley, as his new owner, Yvonne Horan, told The Dodo, spent most of his life in a lab as a research animal and didn't know how to have fun.

"He didn't know what treats were… He didn't know how to play with our other two dogs," she said.

Horan doesn't know what research her beagle was subjected to, but he's missing most of his teeth.

Still, Barkley's owner refuses to dwell on what happened to her pet in the lab. Instead, she's focused on giving Barkley a great life now.

Her commitment to helping this former lab dog is already working wonders!