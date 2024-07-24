Dog rescued from animal testing lab finally dares to play!
Wyoming - This beagle named Barkley may be on the older side, but the rescue dog is ready for new tricks and toys thanks to his new loving home!
Most dogs are used to playtime and walks, but for Barkley, these were foreign concepts.
Barkley, as his new owner, Yvonne Horan, told The Dodo, spent most of his life in a lab as a research animal and didn't know how to have fun.
"He didn't know what treats were… He didn't know how to play with our other two dogs," she said.
Horan doesn't know what research her beagle was subjected to, but he's missing most of his teeth.
Still, Barkley's owner refuses to dwell on what happened to her pet in the lab. Instead, she's focused on giving Barkley a great life now.
Her commitment to helping this former lab dog is already working wonders!
Beagle's rescuer is thrilled to have him!
Barkley has been with Horen for just two months and has already made tremendous progress.
He walks on a leash and lets his owner pick him up. The beagle has even warmed up to Horen's other two dogs!
Horen's favorite moment to date is when Barkley grabbed a toy for the very first time.
"He just went over and grabbed [the toy] and started running around the backyard. He just looked so happy," she said. "His tail was wagging, and we were just so excited."
Luckily, there's a sweet TikTok video of the adorable moment!
Horan loves watching her rescue dog blossom. Even though many may think Barkley lucked out, his owner sees it differently.
"We're the ones who are really lucky," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@barbieheadsonfire