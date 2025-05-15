Dog rescuers learn shocking truth behind pit bull's abandonment
New York, New York - Two dog owners were out walking their four-legged friend in New York's West Village neighborhood when they suddenly spotted an abandoned pit bull in the park.
Will Zurier and Margaret Molloy were out and about in New York in the pouring rain when they discovered Bishop the dog tied to a bench.
As they told People, they waited almost an hour in the nasty weather for Bishop's owner to return – to no avail.
When no one turned up, the pair decided to take action to get the four-legged friend to safety.
Zurier and Molloy are proud dog owners themselves, so they refused to leave the poor pup behind.
After taking Bishop to a vet for a full check-up, they searched for his owner down every street near the area where they found him.
When this also proved unsuccessful, they finally contacted the police – but here, too, they faced a setback.
Bishop the dog was stolen from his owner
The police officers couldn't help them because no one had filed a missing animal report, so they had to come up with one last brilliant idea.
Molloy decided to post a video of Bishop on her TikTok channel, though she didn't expect it to be successful due to her small number of followers.
But this time, they were in luck – as a user recognized Bishop in the clip and contacted his owner.
Per an update video, the animal lovers immediately arranged to meet. Soon, the dog and his owner were reunited!
It later emerged that he had been on the subway with Bishop when someone suddenly snatched the leash from his hand and ran off with his dog.
The thief must have then abandoned the furry friend in the rain.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marge_rose