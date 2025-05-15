Dog rescuers learn shocking truth behind pit bull's abandonment

New York, New York - Two dog owners were out walking their four-legged friend in New York's West Village neighborhood when they suddenly spotted an abandoned pit bull in the park.

Passersby found an abandoned pit bull dog all alone in the pouring rain of New York City, and an exhausting search for the owner began. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marge_rose

Will Zurier and Margaret Molloy were out and about in New York in the pouring rain when they discovered Bishop the dog tied to a bench.

As they told People, they waited almost an hour in the nasty weather for Bishop's owner to return – to no avail.

When no one turned up, the pair decided to take action to get the four-legged friend to safety.

Zurier and Molloy are proud dog owners themselves, so they refused to leave the poor pup behind.

After taking Bishop to a vet for a full check-up, they searched for his owner down every street near the area where they found him.

When this also proved unsuccessful, they finally contacted the police – but here, too, they faced a setback.