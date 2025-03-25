Dog returns to animal shelter a year after adoption to thank rescuers in tear-jerking clip
Ojai, California - One year after a happy ending adoption, Maya the Pit Bull dog returned to the place where her new life once began: the animal shelter. And what happened next is simply touching!
In March 2023, Maya was handed over to an animal welfare officer.
The white and brown Pit Bull Terrier soon ended up at a facility run by the Ventura County Humane Society in Ojai, where caretakers quickly fell in love with the three-year-old dog.
"Not only is the Pit Bull Terrier absolutely adorable, but she's also sweet as can be," reads a Facebook post from that time.
"Maya loves to snuggle and is very playful. Her hobbies include dominating at tug-o-war, basking in the sun, and napping (it's hard work to be this cute.)"
Although she was a friendly pup, it took over a year before Maya's forever family was found.
Another year later, the dog's new owners decided to have a reunion with the shelter workers who had taken such good care of her.
Rescued Pit Bull dog fondly remembers her former caretakers
The encounter was captured on video, and the Pit Bull's reaction couldn't be sweeter!
"Maya spent over a year at the shelter," the facility writes in the clip's onscreen text.
"One year later, she returned to thank the staff who cared for her."
In the footage, you can see the dog being led into a room full of people.
Maya immediately rushes up to the staff and greets them warmly.
"She recognized them immediately," the text continues. "What a perfect full circle moment."
Although it had been over a year since Maya had seen the shelter staff, she could still remember exactly who had been so good to her.
And it was clear to the four-legged friend that these people deserved nothing but love.
"Moments like these is why we do what we do," read the video's caption.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@Humane Society Ventura County