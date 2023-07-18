Dog stuns TikTok with amazing reaction to owner's sweet question

Toronto, Canada - TikTok users cannot get over this dog 's response to her owner asking if she missed him.

This adorable dog really seems to understand her owner's questions! © Screenshots/TikTok/lunatheminicockapoo

Jared Davis of Toronto is convinced that his mini cockapoo named Luna understands his every word.

In the now-viral TikTok video, Jared asks, "Hey Luna, when mommy and daddy go out, do you miss us?" Luna looks at her human quizzically.

Jared digs deeper, "Because we miss you. Do you miss us?"

Luna appears to nod, but that isn't enough for Jared, and he double-checks asking if that's a "yes."

Then comes the kicker: the pooch gestures and opens her mouth several times as if to say "yeah!"

The TikTok clip boasts four and a half million views, with commenters stunned at Luna's ability to understand her human.