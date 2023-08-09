Dog waiting over 600 days in the shelter gets heartwarming surprise
Kennewick, Washington - Snoopy the dog had been waiting for over 600 days at an animal shelter before he got a heartwarming surprise from a young girl.
The nine-year-old pit bull came into the care of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) animal shelter in Kennewick as a stray about two years ago.
Although the four-legged friend immediately played his way into the hearts of the staff, a successful placement had not yet worked out.
One reason for this could be his hormone disorder, which leads to some issues with his hearing and sight.
At the shelter, it was mainly Julie Saraceno who stood up for Snoopy and searched for a forever home, posting videos and photos of the senior dog on Instagram again and again.
Then, in July, Snoopy received a touching letter from an 11-year-old girl, with Emmy writing, among other things, that she was very sad that the pup had not yet found a new home.
"Remember that disability doesn't mean disposed. Just looking at your face tells me that you are a kind soul," the student added. She would love to adopt him herself, but she said she was still too young to do so.
Snoopy the dog is now thriving in his foster home
Although Snoopy already got a lot of adoption inquiries, according to the shelter, a suitable home has not yet been found because certain criteria must be met.
In the meantime, though, there is some joyful news for the pit bull because he has now found a foster family, so he can finally leave the shelter.
A few days ago, Snoopy celebrated his departure and now lives temporarily with his new transition family.
The four-legged friend seems to be doing really well there, as new social media posts reveal.
The search for a forever home continues, but at least the adorable senior dog was finally able to get out of the shelter.
