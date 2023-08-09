Dog waiting over 600 days in the shelter gets heartwarming surprise

Kennewick, Washington - Snoopy the dog had been waiting for over 600 days at an animal shelter before he got a heartwarming surprise from a young girl.

Snoopy is a lovable dog who has not been lucky enough to be placed in a forever home. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jsaraceno

The nine-year-old pit bull came into the care of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) animal shelter in Kennewick as a stray about two years ago.

Although the four-legged friend immediately played his way into the hearts of the staff, a successful placement had not yet worked out.

One reason for this could be his hormone disorder, which leads to some issues with his hearing and sight.

At the shelter, it was mainly Julie Saraceno who stood up for Snoopy and searched for a forever home, posting videos and photos of the senior dog on Instagram again and again.

Then, in July, Snoopy received a touching letter from an 11-year-old girl, with Emmy writing, among other things, that she was very sad that the pup had not yet found a new home.

"Remember that disability doesn't mean disposed. Just looking at your face tells me that you are a kind soul," the student added. She would love to adopt him herself, but she said she was still too young to do so.