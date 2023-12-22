Dog who was "kicked out" by owners breaks hearts on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - The owners of a less than three-month-old dog named Comfort cruelly "kicked out" the pup and gave her up to an animal shelter in Los Angeles, but the situation got even worse as the rescuers soon had to consider putting the young pup to sleep due to her continued troubles.

Comfort was very scared after she ended up at the shelter. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katelovesmutts2

A video showing the furry friend trembling with fear in her cage went viral on TikTok last week, with more than a million users watching the heart-wrenching clip.

The emaciated, dehydrated, and flea-infested dog was so frightened in her new environment that she was unable to eat or drink.

For this reason, her carers were actually considering putting her out of her misery for good, but fortunately, everything turned out differently — thanks to Ashley Pittman, a volunteer at the Los Angeles animal shelter.

She decided to post the emotional video of the trembling dog on her Instagram page, but only a few people saw it there.

However, when she then shared the clip on TikTok, it soon found an audience of millions!