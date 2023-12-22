Dog who was "kicked out" by owners breaks hearts on TikTok
Los Angeles, California - The owners of a less than three-month-old dog named Comfort cruelly "kicked out" the pup and gave her up to an animal shelter in Los Angeles, but the situation got even worse as the rescuers soon had to consider putting the young pup to sleep due to her continued troubles.
A video showing the furry friend trembling with fear in her cage went viral on TikTok last week, with more than a million users watching the heart-wrenching clip.
The emaciated, dehydrated, and flea-infested dog was so frightened in her new environment that she was unable to eat or drink.
For this reason, her carers were actually considering putting her out of her misery for good, but fortunately, everything turned out differently — thanks to Ashley Pittman, a volunteer at the Los Angeles animal shelter.
She decided to post the emotional video of the trembling dog on her Instagram page, but only a few people saw it there.
However, when she then shared the clip on TikTok, it soon found an audience of millions!
Trembling dog finds safety again thanks to TikTok
Among the viewers was a foster mother who immediately contacted the animal shelter to get Comfort out of there, as Newsweek recently reported.
Fortunately, she was soon able to take the furry friend into her home. However, as expected, the first few days were difficult.
Comfort spent them howling and frightened under the woman's bed. But over time, the puppy came out of her shell and sometimes even sat on the bed.
Still, it will probably be a few weeks before Comfort becomes really trusting again.
But she is now over the worst of it, and if things continue to go well, the four-legged friend could be moved to her forever home next year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katelovesmutts2