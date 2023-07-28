Doggy duo delights with surprising sprint on TikTok

Portland, Oregon - Maggie and her cute Australian Shepherd duo Finley and Sadie have lots of followers, but a particular viral video has left TikTok users in stitches.

When Finley and Sadie were dropped off at their boarding accommodations, they sprinted with excitement. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/maggiewiththedogs

Maggie dropped off her dogs to be boarded for the weekend when she was about to head off to vacation.

But unlike most pups who might be devastated to be left behind, these pooches were over-the-top excited!

In the now viral TikTok video, Maddie opens the door of her car, and there's no stopping the pups. Finley and Sadie sprint straight to the fence of the boarding area, where their dog sitter is already waiting, and greet her with gentle nudges.

It's clear that the Aussies feel right at home, and they don't even look back!

"Clearly so sad to be away from me," the owner joked in the clip's caption.

As Maggie told Newsweek, "They definitely get spoiled there."

The dog owner finds the situation as hilarious as viewers do, as the clip has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.