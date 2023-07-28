Doggy duo delights with surprising sprint on TikTok
Portland, Oregon - Maggie and her cute Australian Shepherd duo Finley and Sadie have lots of followers, but a particular viral video has left TikTok users in stitches.
Maggie dropped off her dogs to be boarded for the weekend when she was about to head off to vacation.
But unlike most pups who might be devastated to be left behind, these pooches were over-the-top excited!
In the now viral TikTok video, Maddie opens the door of her car, and there's no stopping the pups. Finley and Sadie sprint straight to the fence of the boarding area, where their dog sitter is already waiting, and greet her with gentle nudges.
It's clear that the Aussies feel right at home, and they don't even look back!
"Clearly so sad to be away from me," the owner joked in the clip's caption.
As Maggie told Newsweek, "They definitely get spoiled there."
The dog owner finds the situation as hilarious as viewers do, as the clip has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.
In this dog day care center dog and human feel in good hands
Maggie explained that finding the perfect kennel for her pups when she's away was a process, as her and her fiancé only recently moved to Portland.
"We did a lot of research," she told the outlet. "I get so worried about leaving them with anyone, so it was a big deal to find somewhere we could trust."
They eventually settled on their newfound boarding locale because the two pups could run free in the fresh air. Plus, the dynamic duo could be housed together.
Now, TikTok is loving scenes of the two running and jumping for joy.
Maggie trusts only one Huta: another facility is out of the question for her
Viewers loved the dogs' interaction with kennel, and surprisingly, reveled their four-legged-friends often acted similarly.
"Exactly how mine run to day care! lol" wrote one TikToker underneath the clip.
"That’s a great sign that they are being well taken care of!" commented another.
"So cute and funny!" wrote a third.
Looks like their mom doesn't have to worry about leaving them behind after all!
Cover photo: Montage: Instagram/maggiewiththedogs