Dogs dressed as Easter bunnies hop into TikTokers' hearts

Canada - A TikTok clip of a pack of dogs dressed as Easter bunnies has hopped its way into the viral limelight.

How cute are these dogs dressed as Easter bunnies? © screenshot/TikTok/crazydogwoman88

Dog trainer and TikToker Crazydogwoman88 dresses up her dogs for each and every holiday. The results are howlingly hysterical.

On Sunday, she posted an adorable clip with the caption, "Happy Easter from the Bunnies."

Her nest of 15 bunny-dogs is next level. No wonder it's racking up the views on TikTok!

The pups sit patiently while the TikToker takes their picture. The only dog who isn't posing serenely is a black lab named Billy. This doggo clearly needs to tell the TikToker how excited he is to start hopping.

The cute clip with almost 150,000 views is set to Rapper's Delight by the Sugarhill Gang.