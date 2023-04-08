Dogs dressed as Easter bunnies hop into TikTokers' hearts
Canada - A TikTok clip of a pack of dogs dressed as Easter bunnies has hopped its way into the viral limelight.
Dog trainer and TikToker Crazydogwoman88 dresses up her dogs for each and every holiday. The results are howlingly hysterical.
On Sunday, she posted an adorable clip with the caption, "Happy Easter from the Bunnies."
Her nest of 15 bunny-dogs is next level. No wonder it's racking up the views on TikTok!
The pups sit patiently while the TikToker takes their picture. The only dog who isn't posing serenely is a black lab named Billy. This doggo clearly needs to tell the TikToker how excited he is to start hopping.
The cute clip with almost 150,000 views is set to Rapper's Delight by the Sugarhill Gang.
TikTok users gush over the dogs' cuteness!
TikTok users are thrilled with the festive pooches, dubbing the pups the "best Easter bunnies ever!" They couldn't help but gush over the animals' outfits and their exemplary behavior in the comments.
TikTokers were particularly amused by barking Billy. In Crazydogwoman88's clips, it seems this black lab always has something to say about his costume.
This TikToker dresses her dogs to a T for every holiday, so if puppers in cute get-ups are your jam, then this is the account for you.
Cover photo: screenshot/TikTok/crazydogwoman88