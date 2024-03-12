Dog's hilarious unsupervised activities caught on camera by owner!
Michigan - Many dog owners wonder what their pets would get up to if they didn't spend their day in a crate. Camila Boyd installed a camera before giving her young pooch free range of the house, and her dog's unsupervised behavior has millions of TikToker giggling!
Until recently, Camila kept her one-year-old dog, Jolene, in a crate when she wasn't home.
She decided to find out what her dog would do if she wasn't in her kennel and catch her dog's reaction on camera.
She shared the result on TikTok earlier this month, and the footage had millions laughing!
"POV: you leave your 1yr puppy outside of her crate while you're at work for the first time and when you check the cameras this is what you see," she wrote in the subtitles of the clip.
As the adorable video shows, as soon as Jolene gets free-range she only wants to do one thing: lay on her owner's couch.
Stills from the camera show the dog lounging on the sofa in multiple positions. The pup, thought to be a mix between a golden retriever and chow, looks super comfy.
TikTokers love how this dog lounges around unsupervised
TikTokers couldn't get over this dog's unsupervised behavior in the viral clip that has over a million views.
Many commenters were surprised that all the dog did was lay on the couch because their pets chewed things up when left to their own devices!
"She has been waiting for this day," another user joked.
One quipped that Jolene was just doing a quality control check for her humans; "Love it. Making sure to test out all the pillows for maximum comfort."
Camila told Newsweek Jolene only lies on the couch like this when she thinks no one is watching.
Luckily, Camila caught her dog's adorable unsupervised antics on camera for everyone to enjoy!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@camilaboyd