Dog's hilarious unsupervised activities caught on camera by owner!

Michigan - Many dog owners wonder what their pets would get up to if they didn't spend their day in a crate. Camila Boyd installed a camera before giving her young pooch free range of the house, and her dog's unsupervised behavior has millions of TikToker giggling!

TikTok loves how this dog lounges on the couch when her owners aren't around. © Screenshot/TikTok/@camilaboyd

Until recently, Camila kept her one-year-old dog, Jolene, in a crate when she wasn't home.

She decided to find out what her dog would do if she wasn't in her kennel and catch her dog's reaction on camera.

She shared the result on TikTok earlier this month, and the footage had millions laughing!

"POV: you leave your 1yr puppy outside of her crate while you're at work for the first time and when you check the cameras this is what you see," she wrote in the subtitles of the clip.

As the adorable video shows, as soon as Jolene gets free-range she only wants to do one thing: lay on her owner's couch.

Stills from the camera show the dog lounging on the sofa in multiple positions. The pup, thought to be a mix between a golden retriever and chow, looks super comfy.