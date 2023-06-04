Dog's horribly matted coat sparks concern with TikTok transformation

Ontario, Canada - Dog groomer Megan Pearson spent four grueling hours grooming a Tibetan Mastiff with a ridiculously matted coat, and tons of TikTok users were upset by the state of the pup's coat.

TikTok users shared their concern at this dog's horribly matted coat. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/meganjaimee

In her now-viral TikTok clip, Dog groomer Megan Person said this was one most difficult grooming jobs she'd ever done.



This large dog's coat was matted and covered in burs and it was clear that the pooch's coat hadn't gotten a lot of care in the last year.

It was so long, heavy, and tangled that the only thing the groomer could do was shear the dog's coat.

The TikTok video shows the whole grooming process from start to finish. The Tibetan Mastiff doesn't even look like the same dog at the end, as it looks more like a naked lion, with hair only left around its head.

Megan says she filled three trash bags with the fur she cut off, and the dog's skin was in a sorry state from the lack of care.