Dog's horribly matted coat sparks concern with TikTok transformation
Ontario, Canada - Dog groomer Megan Pearson spent four grueling hours grooming a Tibetan Mastiff with a ridiculously matted coat, and tons of TikTok users were upset by the state of the pup's coat.
In her now-viral TikTok clip, Dog groomer Megan Person said this was one most difficult grooming jobs she'd ever done.
This large dog's coat was matted and covered in burs and it was clear that the pooch's coat hadn't gotten a lot of care in the last year.
It was so long, heavy, and tangled that the only thing the groomer could do was shear the dog's coat.
The TikTok video shows the whole grooming process from start to finish. The Tibetan Mastiff doesn't even look like the same dog at the end, as it looks more like a naked lion, with hair only left around its head.
Megan says she filled three trash bags with the fur she cut off, and the dog's skin was in a sorry state from the lack of care.
Tibetan Mastiff's makeover goes viral on TikTok
Megan's clip of the matted Mastiff has more than 450,00 views, and TikTokers were not thrilled by the fact that the dog needed to be sheared.
Many of the commenters wrote in to say that the matted fur had nothing to do with the fact that the dog lives outside.
Instead, many claimed the matting was the result of neglect and called for Megan to report the owner to the authorities.
Others thanked Megan for her care and careful cutting, with many noting that the dog probably felt a lot better after all that extra weight was gone.
In the caption, Megan wrote: "This video is for awareness on why its so important to maintain grooming appointments for your pet. This was a very severe case that could have resulted in serious health issues for this sweet dog. This was a 4 hour appointment. Luckily shes feeling a lot better now."
Hopefully, this dog groomer's message comes across loud and clear!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/meganjaimee