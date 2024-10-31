Dog's reaction to baby kicking is absolutely enchanting
Carl the dog and his two owners are currently on a road trip around the USA, but the little family will soon be returning home permanently because a big change is on the horizon... Carl's owner is expecting a baby!
The moment when the sweet pooch finally realized that there was a baby in his mama's tummy was caught on video in a now-viral clip shared on Instagram.
In it, the pregnancy looks to be far along and the baby is kicking up a storm.
Carl the dog was also able to feel the beauty of pregnancy as he sat cuddling with his owner on the couch.
The pup can be seen lovingly placing his paw on her belly, and that's when Carl finally seems to understand that his baby sibling is in there!
Video shows touching moment between dog and baby bump
When the Golden Retriever feels the movement under his paw, surprise is written all over his face.
The four-legged friend initially tilts his head in surprise but then dares to approach the baby belly again, staring at it in fascination at close range.
The moment is not only very special for Carl the dog, but his owner also looks more than touched into the camera.
Babies, dogs, and lots of emotions – it's not surprising that the clip has already been viewed 1.2 million times and counting!
The video is captioned, "We’ve been keeping a little secret... we can’t wait to see Carl as a big brother!" And neither can we!
