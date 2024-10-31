Dog's reaction to baby kicking is absolutely enchanting

Carl the dog and his two owners are currently on a road trip around the USA, but the little family will soon be returning home permanently because a big change is on the horizon... Carl's owner is expecting a baby!

The moment when the sweet pooch finally realized that there was a baby in his mama's tummy was caught on video in a now-viral clip shared on Instagram.

In it, the pregnancy looks to be far along and the baby is kicking up a storm.

Carl the dog was also able to feel the beauty of pregnancy as he sat cuddling with his owner on the couch.

The pup can be seen lovingly placing his paw on her belly, and that's when Carl finally seems to understand that his baby sibling is in there!