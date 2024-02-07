Florida fire fighters save trapped dog in stunning, high-powered rescue

In a two-hour rescue operation, the Hialeah fire department had to cut a hole in a wall to free a desperate dog trapped between two warehouses.

By Chris Pechmann

Hialeah, Florida - Yanko the dog had been missing for days when a neighbor heard the animal's desperate cries for help and alerted the rescue services.

Firefighters sawed and hammered their way through the wall to rescue Yanko the dog. © Collage: Instagram/hialeahfd When the City Of Hialeah Fire Department arrived on the scene, they saw the dog was in a real jam and broke out their power tools to save the poor pup. The department posted photos and a video on Instagram of their nearly two-hour rescue operation. According to 7News, the animal somehow managed to get between two warehouses and get stuck. A mechanic at the warehouse told the station that Yanko lives in one of the warehouses and was probably not paying enough attention while chasing another animal.

"The owners told us that there was a dog stuck in there, and we couldn’t see it," paramedic Roly Medina told 7News, "so we just walked in there with the lights, and way up in there we saw the building tapers, and the a dog was in there wedged, facing the opposite way."

When the hole in the wall was big enough, emergency services reached for the trapped dog. © Instagram/hialeahfd

Rescuers free Yanko the dog through a hole in the wall

Yanko got himself trapped between two warehouses and couldn't free himself. © Instagram/hialeahfd Eleven rescuers at the scene initially tried to throw a lasso around the four-legged friend's neck and lift him up – to no avail. Rescue workers carefully cut and knocked open the wall, taking care not to endanger themselves or the dog. "We always take precautions as far as, you know, getting the job done without anybody getting hurt, and basically just working with the tools, just making sure that we don't get hurt working with the tools, and of course, not hurting the dog when we opened, breached the wall," Medina said. "We didn't want to hurt the animal. Other than that, it was pretty routine. We train for this all the time," he added. In the end, the rescuers managed to free the black and white dog through a hole in the wall. "We do the job for a living, and it's very satisfying to help anybody out, but at the end of the day, you know, everybody loves their pet," said Medina, who himself has been a dog owner. "I had a pet just like that one, and I treated that pet like it was my own. I would never leave them there to starve or die, so we did what we had to do. Everybody did a good job."

The trapped dog survived its scary predicament largely unscathed. © Instagram/hialeahfd