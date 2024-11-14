Foster puppy is left "crying" as she watches her siblings get adopted without her

A viral new video shows Birdie the puppy dog sitting in the garden, looking sadly into the distance. What is she watching there? The answer is heartbreaking.

By Christian Norm

A viral new video shows Birdie the puppy dog sitting in the garden, looking sadly into the distance. What is she watching there? The answer is heartbreaking. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rachelfusaro The touching video went viral on Instagram at the beginning of November. "Just a foster puppy watching her siblings get adopted & move away," reads the onscreen text. "Wish I could tell her we'll never stop looking until we find her the BEST family." Animals Researchers create "zombie" bird drones – can you tell the difference? The post has since received over 30,000 views and counting on Instagram, and it is clear from the comments section that many people sympathize with the pooch. The puppy's foster mama Rachel Fusaro recently explained Birdie's situation to Newsweek, and it's quite the rollercoaster!

Viral Instagram videos show the struggles of Birdie the puppy

Birdie the dog's siblings have now all been adopted, but she had to watch the puppies leave her time and time again. © Screenshot/Instagram/@rachelfusaro "Her mom, Daffodil, was dumped at my local shelter where I volunteer malnourished, underweight, and very pregnant," Fusaro told Newsweek. "I took her home to foster, and within 48 hours she birthed nine puppies." Sadly, three of the little dogs died after just a few weeks. Dogs Diaper parity! Dog get jealous of new baby in hilarious viral video The volunteer put her entire professional and personal life on hold to care for these puppies, Fusaro said, adding that it was the most challenging and rewarding thing she had ever done. One by one, Birdie's siblings and her mother were placed with interested parties – but it was her shyness in particular that repeatedly thwarted the little pup's chances of finding a forever home. "She has needed extra support and love as every time one of her siblings is adopted, her entire world and routine changes," Fusaro said. "It's not easy on any of us, but she's strong and resilient and will make the right family so lucky."