German shepherd adopts two little "pigs" and melts the hearts of millions on TikTok

Wilmington, North Carolina - Natalie Banks didn't think much of it when she added some plastic pig to her dog 's toy box. But the German shepherd's unexpected reaction made TikTok fall in love with the pooch!

German shepherd Thea adopted two toys © Collage: Screenshot TikTok/alba_and_althea_gsds

Natalie's been sharing cute vids of her adorable doggos on TikTok for a while, but one special clip went viral.

Almost three million people have watched the clip of the German shepherd Thea with her new toys.

Natalie bought two plastic pigs for her pooch some 15 months ago, but she was waiting for Thea to stop tearing everything up before she gifted them.

"I had them packed up until after she was finished with her destructive phase of toys," Natalie told Newsweek. "We pulled them out and put them in her toy box not thinking much more of it."

When Thea found the orange and blue pigs in her toy box, she decided to adopt them!