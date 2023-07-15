"Giant" guard dog hides in closet out of unexpected fear!

Atlanta, Georgia - Herding dogs are said to be particularly brave, but Pyrenean mountain dog Jase seems to be a bit out of sorts as he seeks comfort from his unexpected fear of storms!

Pyrenean mountain dog Jase sought shelter in a closet amid his fear of storms in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/carissahurley

Jase shouldn't mind standing in the meadow in all weathers to protect the sheep from all dangers.

Unfortunately, this huge Pyrenean mountain dog is so afraid of thunder and storms that he just wants to hide, and no amount of coaxing from his owner Carissa will help.

When the experienced dog owner finally found her 60-plus-pound pet, she had to smile, too.

In the farthest corner of her walk-in closet, between t-shirts and boxes, the large pup had made himself as small as he could.

Jase sits with his ears flattened and breathing tense as he waits for the scary storm to pass.

"Being a giant dog doesn't make storms less scary," Carissa wrote under the TikTok video, which has since gone viral.



The clip has been viewed more than 700,000 times and commented on thousands of times.