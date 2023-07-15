"Giant" guard dog hides in closet out of unexpected fear!
Atlanta, Georgia - Herding dogs are said to be particularly brave, but Pyrenean mountain dog Jase seems to be a bit out of sorts as he seeks comfort from his unexpected fear of storms!
Jase shouldn't mind standing in the meadow in all weathers to protect the sheep from all dangers.
Unfortunately, this huge Pyrenean mountain dog is so afraid of thunder and storms that he just wants to hide, and no amount of coaxing from his owner Carissa will help.
When the experienced dog owner finally found her 60-plus-pound pet, she had to smile, too.
In the farthest corner of her walk-in closet, between t-shirts and boxes, the large pup had made himself as small as he could.
Jase sits with his ears flattened and breathing tense as he waits for the scary storm to pass.
"Being a giant dog doesn't make storms less scary," Carissa wrote under the TikTok video, which has since gone viral.
The clip has been viewed more than 700,000 times and commented on thousands of times.
Like Jase, many dogs are fearful of thunderstorms
Many dogs are afraid of thunderstorms. Some may start barking and howling at the thunder, while others, like Jase, just want to hide.
Animal welfare organizations often recommend that dogs frightened by storms should not be overburdened. Instead, it's important to remain calm.
Shock therapy treatments are of little use, and they often only make things worse. It's better to simply postpone any walks until after the storm has passed.
Instead, it's helpful to create a pleasant background noise. Because dogs hear much better than we humans, they perceive the eerie sound of the wind and rain more strongly. A radio or television can work wonders in such situations.
Help create places of retreat for your pup (like Jase's closet) and cuddle up to your furry friend to keep them calm.
If all else fails to help with thunderstorm anxiety, some dog trainers offer guided training. Tranquilizers, on the other hand, should only be used in exceptional cases and after consultation with a veterinarian.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/carissahurley