Golden retriever becomes fast friends with kittens in adorable TikTok

Vancouver, Canada - Maybe dogs and cats can get along after all! A golden retriever named Charlie has proven just that with his adorable bond with a few kittens.

Golden Retriever Charlie wasn't sure what to do with the fur balls at first. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/4bengalsandagolden

When dog owners want to get a cat, they know that things could get pretty hairy at home.

After all, the different four-legged friends can quickly become arch-enemies.

When Charlie's owners decided to take the plunge in October 2022, they filmed the animals' first meeting, eventually posting a sweet montage on TikTok.

In the video, Charlie initially appears uncertain of the kittens, at times sniffing at one of them and looking a bit dazedly to the side.

Soon enough, it becomes clear: the golden retriever had fallen in love with the sweet felines on the first day!

In the following clips, Charlie can be seen cuddling with the cats in the time since they first met, proving their destined to be friends for life.