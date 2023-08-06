Golden retriever becomes fast friends with kittens in adorable TikTok
Vancouver, Canada - Maybe dogs and cats can get along after all! A golden retriever named Charlie has proven just that with his adorable bond with a few kittens.
When dog owners want to get a cat, they know that things could get pretty hairy at home.
After all, the different four-legged friends can quickly become arch-enemies.
When Charlie's owners decided to take the plunge in October 2022, they filmed the animals' first meeting, eventually posting a sweet montage on TikTok.
In the video, Charlie initially appears uncertain of the kittens, at times sniffing at one of them and looking a bit dazedly to the side.
Soon enough, it becomes clear: the golden retriever had fallen in love with the sweet felines on the first day!
In the following clips, Charlie can be seen cuddling with the cats in the time since they first met, proving their destined to be friends for life.
Dog's adorable first meeting with kittens goes viral
"We decided to keep them all because they are so bonded with each other and our dog Charlie," the Canadian pet owners told Newsweek this week.
The outlet had become aware of the couple and their precious pets after their TikTok video garnered more than four million views.
The pet parents admitted the "social media reaction has been pretty crazy."
Since Charlie could be a bit rough at times, they weren't sure what to expect when they first introduced the animals.
Fortunately, the golden retriever has clearly proven his gentle side in his adorable friendship with the kittens.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/4bengalsandagolden