Golden Retriever dog is convinced he's a Corgi: what he does to show it makes tears of laughter flow

Irvine, California - Why does this Golden Retriever dog think that he's a Corgi? This viral video explains just how far the impersonation goes!

Corgi lady Ruby has her Golden Retriever sibling Maui trained very well.

Their owner is convinced that her Goldie behaves like the much smaller dog on purpose, and her hilarious explanation follows in a viral video.

Posted on Instagram, the clip has attracted an audience of millions.

"POV: your corgi raised your golden retriever," reads the onscreen text.

This is followed by the corresponding "behaviors" that Maui has allegedly acquired.

In scene one, Ruby makes her first and last appearance. The Corgi looks rather annoyed as she looks into the camera. Maui follows shortly afterwards, and he also has the "same stinky eyes."



But then Maui does something beyond the pale!