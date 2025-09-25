Golden Retriever dog is convinced he's a Corgi: what he does to show it makes tears of laughter flow
Irvine, California - Why does this Golden Retriever dog think that he's a Corgi? This viral video explains just how far the impersonation goes!
Corgi lady Ruby has her Golden Retriever sibling Maui trained very well.
Their owner is convinced that her Goldie behaves like the much smaller dog on purpose, and her hilarious explanation follows in a viral video.
Posted on Instagram, the clip has attracted an audience of millions.
"POV: your corgi raised your golden retriever," reads the onscreen text.
This is followed by the corresponding "behaviors" that Maui has allegedly acquired.
In scene one, Ruby makes her first and last appearance. The Corgi looks rather annoyed as she looks into the camera. Maui follows shortly afterwards, and he also has the "same stinky eyes."
But then Maui does something beyond the pale!
Golden Retriever dog loves to "loaf" like his Corgi sister
"Legs completely gone," is how the Californian describes the moment when she stands in front of her Golden Retriever, who is lounging in front of her.
Is Maui really following the example of his sassy sister?
While it is normal for a Corgi's short legs to disappear visually when lying down, Maui's hidden legs likely take some conscious effort to manage.
In the next scene, the Golden Retriever seems to deliberately hide his front legs: "Loafing is so much fun!"
To top it all off, the owner writes at the end from the perspective of her Golden Retriever: "I think I am a corgi!"
"The corgi influence is very strong," their mom adds in the caption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui_thegoldenpup