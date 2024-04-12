Golden retriever falls for the dog next door and welcomes cutest mixed-breed puppy

Hawaii - TikTokers are obsessed with a golden retriever's love story with the dog next door, and their sweet affair has even produced the cutest mixed-breed puppy!

Moose (l.) and Delilah's romance, and their resulting mixed-breed puppy, have the internet smitten! © Screenshot/TikTok/@delilahandbear

A golden retriever named Delilah fell hard for the black-and-white Australian shepherd and border collie mix named Moose next door.

These doggos' relationship is too sweet, as a viral TikTok posted by Delilah's owner Nicole shows. The clip now boasts over two million views!

"POV: your golden and her neighbor Aussie fall in love and create an angel pup," Nicole wrote in the subtitle and added, "wait for the end."

The TikTok montage that shows Moose and Delilah playing outside and exchanging smooches through a window, like Romeo and Juliet, is too cute.

However, the best part is the puppy reveal!

These two created a chubby black ball of fluff and named Bear.