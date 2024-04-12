Golden retriever falls for the dog next door and welcomes cutest mixed-breed puppy
Hawaii - TikTokers are obsessed with a golden retriever's love story with the dog next door, and their sweet affair has even produced the cutest mixed-breed puppy!
A golden retriever named Delilah fell hard for the black-and-white Australian shepherd and border collie mix named Moose next door.
These doggos' relationship is too sweet, as a viral TikTok posted by Delilah's owner Nicole shows. The clip now boasts over two million views!
"POV: your golden and her neighbor Aussie fall in love and create an angel pup," Nicole wrote in the subtitle and added, "wait for the end."
The TikTok montage that shows Moose and Delilah playing outside and exchanging smooches through a window, like Romeo and Juliet, is too cute.
However, the best part is the puppy reveal!
These two created a chubby black ball of fluff and named Bear.
Mixed-breed puppy leaves TikTok swooning
The video about Moose, Delilah, and their pup Bear, has the internet swooning over the cuteness and romance.
"Why do [these] dogs have a better love story than anything I've ever experienced… was that a freaking rainbow in the back of their date," one user commented.
"They made a beautiful baby send me invite to pup wedding please," another quipped.
Many commenters were curious about who claimed the adorable pup that resulted from the neighborhood romance, as Moose's owners are Nicole's landlords.
In the comments, she explained, "They are my landlords and they live in the main house, I'm in the Ohana (guest house) and we share a yard. [Bear] is mine but hangs with their family all the time!"
As a puppy, Bear looks more like Moose than Delilah, but maybe he will pick up some of his mom's golden retriever looks as he grows up.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@delilahandbear