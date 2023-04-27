Golden retriever helps parents in life-changing game of fetch!
New Jersey - A pair of expectant parents couldn't decide what to name their first baby, so they left things in the hands of their dog and a clever game of catch!
What should parents-to-be do when they just can't figure out what to name their baby? A couple on TikTok came up with an unusual and fun-filled solution.
Take your dog, three baby names written on tennis balls, and a large open space – and let your four-legged-friend make their choice!
A golden retriever from New Jersey named Beau and his parents filmed the experiment in a TikTok video, and it's received over 8.8 million views and counting.
"We still haven't picked name for our son so we let our first baby decide for us," the clip's text read.
The three finalists? "Frankie," "Liam," and "Andrew."
"Who knew picking a tennis ball could be this hard?" the couple joked.
The vid shows the names written out on each tennis ball, as Beau's dad hurls them in the air across a meadow.
The golden retriever immediately sprinted to his favorite, and brought back the winning moniker!
Is this dog alread the best big brother? More cute viral videos prove the point!
The name of Beau's new little brother? "Frankie!"
While users debated in the clip's comments section whether the choice was their fav of the three, almost everyone agreed on the creative name-picking method.
"A cool idea if you can't decide," commented one TikTok user. "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen," wrote another.
Yet, the method may not work for every pet owner. As one wrote, "That's how I would do it, but [my dog] doesn't return balls, hahaha."
In a previous video from beaunosebones' TikTok account, the golden can be seen lying on his human mom's pregnant belly and feeling a little kick, which he certainly doesn't expect! The video has also been a viral hit.
Beau even had a hand in helping the couple with their pregnancy test and their baby's gender reveal. And in a funny fail, a paperwork mix-up at first showed "girl," despite the pup repeatedly hitting a blue button for "boy."
When his parents double-checked, it turned out Beau was right with Team Boy after all!
Soon, little Frankie will be added to the mix as the new boy in the fam, and users can't wait for more adorable videos to come.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/beaunosebones