Golden retriever helps parents in life-changing game of fetch!

New Jersey - A pair of expectant parents couldn't decide what to name their first baby , so they left things in the hands of their dog and a clever game of catch!

Would you let your dog pick out your baby name? Millions of TikTok users are on board with the idea. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/beaunosebones

What should parents-to-be do when they just can't figure out what to name their baby? A couple on TikTok came up with an unusual and fun-filled solution.

Take your dog, three baby names written on tennis balls, and a large open space – and let your four-legged-friend make their choice!

A golden retriever from New Jersey named Beau and his parents filmed the experiment in a TikTok video, and it's received over 8.8 million views and counting.

"We still haven't picked name for our son so we let our first baby decide for us," the clip's text read.

The three finalists? "Frankie," "Liam," and "Andrew."

"Who knew picking a tennis ball could be this hard?" the couple joked.

The vid shows the names written out on each tennis ball, as Beau's dad hurls them in the air across a meadow.

The golden retriever immediately sprinted to his favorite, and brought back the winning moniker!