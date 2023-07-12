Golden retriever lights up the internet as he awaits new human sibling
Canada - An expectant mother and her golden retriever Kobe are lighting up the internet, as the dog clearly thinks the baby preparations are all for him.
Danielle and her husband are about to become parents to a baby girl.
The couple is in the midst of making the final preparations for their newborn and ensuring their home is baby-friendly.
Kobe the golden retriever also seems to know something important is about to happen, but he has his own interpretation of the changes.
In a viral video posted by the couple, the pooch clearly thinks everything is happening just for him!
Just two weeks before the baby was due, Danielle walked into the nursery to find her dog making himself comfortable on the armchair. Completely at ease, Kobe stretched his back left paw into the air as he leaned into the cushions.
The sweet pup has obviously found his new favorite place!
"The nursery is finally done and Kobe thinks it's all for him," the mother-to-be wrote under the viral TikTok.
"He will love the baby," Danielle's followers are sure
On TikTok, Danielle has chronicled her pregnancy adventures with Kobe by her side.
She and her partner were initially concerned how Kobe would do around an infant.
Recently, the mother-to-be was a guest at a baby crawling group, and she brought Kobe along for the fun.
"He did so well!" Danielle said on TikTok. "We kept him on a leash and worked on keeping him calm."
Sure enough, the golden can be seen lying on the ground, relaxed, with his ears laid back. Around him, infants curiously reach out to touch the dog.
Danielle's followers agree: Kobe is well-prepared for his role of big brother.
"He will love the baby! He will know she is part of the pack!" one user wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/airbudkobe