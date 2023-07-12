Golden retriever lights up the internet as he awaits new human sibling

Canada - An expectant mother and her golden retriever Kobe are lighting up the internet, as the dog clearly thinks the baby preparations are all for him.

Kobe the golden retriever is about to get a new human sibling, and he has already taken over the nursery. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/airbudkobe

Danielle and her husband are about to become parents to a baby girl.

The couple is in the midst of making the final preparations for their newborn and ensuring their home is baby-friendly.

Kobe the golden retriever also seems to know something important is about to happen, but he has his own interpretation of the changes.

In a viral video posted by the couple, the pooch clearly thinks everything is happening just for him!

Just two weeks before the baby was due, Danielle walked into the nursery to find her dog making himself comfortable on the armchair. Completely at ease, Kobe stretched his back left paw into the air as he leaned into the cushions.

The sweet pup has obviously found his new favorite place!

"The nursery is finally done and Kobe thinks it's all for him," the mother-to-be wrote under the viral TikTok.