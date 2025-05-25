Golden retriever puppy's dramatic reaction to lemon has TikTok laughing!

Portland, Maine - Puppies love to explore the world around them, including all of the treats that come their way. But as golden retriever Rooster has learned, not all of those treats are so sweet!

Golden retriever Rooster couldn't hide his disgust when he first tried a lemon! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roostertheretriever

Rooster's owner, who lives with his four-legged friend in Portland, put a slice of lemon in front of him without saying a word.

After all, the puppy was supposed to have his very own experience with the sour food.

In a video, you can see how Rooster, in typical dog fashion, immediately wants to take a bite of the unknown "thing," but quickly realizes that it tastes completely different from what he expected!

Once the acid has reached his tongue and thus his taste buds, the cute pup grimaces in disgust, snorts, and shakes his little head in anger.

He then seems to want to show the fruit how he really feels by jumping up and hitting it with his paw!