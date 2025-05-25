Golden retriever puppy's dramatic reaction to lemon has TikTok laughing!
Portland, Maine - Puppies love to explore the world around them, including all of the treats that come their way. But as golden retriever Rooster has learned, not all of those treats are so sweet!
Rooster's owner, who lives with his four-legged friend in Portland, put a slice of lemon in front of him without saying a word.
After all, the puppy was supposed to have his very own experience with the sour food.
In a video, you can see how Rooster, in typical dog fashion, immediately wants to take a bite of the unknown "thing," but quickly realizes that it tastes completely different from what he expected!
Once the acid has reached his tongue and thus his taste buds, the cute pup grimaces in disgust, snorts, and shakes his little head in anger.
He then seems to want to show the fruit how he really feels by jumping up and hitting it with his paw!
Rooster the puppy couldn't hide his horror at the "spicy tennis ball"
Rooster almost performs a little dance as he hops, runs, and stumbles around the fruit.
Snorting, he repeatedly licks his mouth, where there is probably still some acid left over from the lemon.
"Well at least he didn't overreact," one user joked in the TikTok comments.
"In his defense the lemon started it," another wrote.
Rooster's lemon taste-test has since gone viral with more than two million views and over 200,000 likes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roostertheretriever