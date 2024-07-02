Golden Retriever throws epic temper tantrum over new baby stroller
Hoboken, New Jersey - When this Golden Retriever dog from New Jersey realizes that things are about to change at home, he's not shy about making his opinions known!
Greg and Jackie from Hoboken only recently found out that they were expecting a baby and have been busy preparing everything for their little one ever since.
Their fur baby Sinatra the dog showed that he was not at all happy about so many things changing in the home, however.
When his owners dragged home a new baby carriage, the four-legged friend could no longer hold back his emotions and quickly retreated to a safe place to sulk.
In this case, Sinatra jumped into the empty bathtub and partially hid behind the shower curtain in protest.
Dog throws a tantrum in the bathtub over baby gear
"He absolutely freaked out," Jackie told Newsweek.
Sinatra emphasized his anger by barking loudly in the general direction of the baby carriage, repeatedly glaring at Greg and Jackie out of the corner of his eye to let them know what's what.
"Sinatra isn't taking the pregnancy well," his owners wrote dryly on a viral TikTok post of the dog's "full temper tantrum."
Apparently, Sinatra is known to get mad when new things appear in the house.
"We have a Golden Retriever light-up statue for Halloween and Christmas that we can't put out because he throws a fit and hates it," Jackie explained.
Although their pet can sometimes be a real drama queen, his owners love their Golden and are looking forward to introducing him to his human sibling soon.
After the video, which received over a million views and counting on TikTok, Sinatra slowly made friends with the baby carriage. A walk with dog and stroller would be a big success... but the family is taking things in baby steps!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sinatrathegolden