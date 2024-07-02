Golden Retriever throws epic temper tantrum over new baby stroller

Hoboken, New Jersey - When this Golden Retriever dog from New Jersey realizes that things are about to change at home, he's not shy about making his opinions known!

Sinatra the dog recently threw a tantrum over the purchase of a baby stroller. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sinatrathegolden

Greg and Jackie from Hoboken only recently found out that they were expecting a baby and have been busy preparing everything for their little one ever since.

Their fur baby Sinatra the dog showed that he was not at all happy about so many things changing in the home, however.

When his owners dragged home a new baby carriage, the four-legged friend could no longer hold back his emotions and quickly retreated to a safe place to sulk.

In this case, Sinatra jumped into the empty bathtub and partially hid behind the shower curtain in protest.