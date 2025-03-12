Golden Retriever's precious reaction to his owner playing the guitar melts hearts

Colorado - There are two things in this world that Levi Sebastian Blehm loves more than anything else: his dog Goose and music. And when those things are combined? It's pure magic.

Blehm, who is a member of the Country Rock band Lazer and Levi, regularly documents his life with Goose at his side on TikTok.

In doing so, he repeatedly demonstrates the Golden Retriever's adorable reaction to his owner's music.

Blehm strums his acoustic guitar almost every day, and Goose just can't get enough of it!

As soon as he hears the first notes play, he looks for his master so he can snuggle up very close to him.

The sweet doggo typically rests his head on Blehm's shoulder or knee, looking him lovingly in the eye or else closing his eyes to better enjoy the peaceful moment.