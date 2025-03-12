Golden Retriever's precious reaction to his owner playing the guitar melts hearts
Colorado - There are two things in this world that Levi Sebastian Blehm loves more than anything else: his dog Goose and music. And when those things are combined? It's pure magic.
Blehm, who is a member of the Country Rock band Lazer and Levi, regularly documents his life with Goose at his side on TikTok.
In doing so, he repeatedly demonstrates the Golden Retriever's adorable reaction to his owner's music.
Blehm strums his acoustic guitar almost every day, and Goose just can't get enough of it!
As soon as he hears the first notes play, he looks for his master so he can snuggle up very close to him.
The sweet doggo typically rests his head on Blehm's shoulder or knee, looking him lovingly in the eye or else closing his eyes to better enjoy the peaceful moment.
Goose the music-loving Golden Retriever dog goes viral
In one adorable clip, the furry friend even presses a little kiss to the guitar while his owner sings softly.
He's clearly Blehm's biggest fan, and their loving bond has brought his owner immeasurable joy – as well as viral fame!
This big dog has come a long way since he joined the family as a tiny puppy in 2023.
The musician's TikTok channel even documents the first time the Golden Retriever ever heard his human play music, way back when he was still a baby.
What do you think of this dog's sweet reaction to his human playing the guitar? Have you ever seen an animal react this way to music before?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@levi.s.b