Influencer buys Pomeranian puppy, only to learn its real wild identity!

One influencer found out the hard way that $50 won't get you a purebred Pomeranian puppy at the Mexican border - it gets you a whole different animal!

By Benjamin Richter

Los Angeles, California - This influencer found out the hard way that $50 won't get you a purebred Pomeranian puppy at the Mexican border - it gets you a whole different animal!

This woman thought she bought a Pomeranian puppy, but she might have brought home a wild animal!
This woman thought she bought a Pomeranian puppy, but she might have brought home a wild animal!  © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Fab Life with Shannon & Amanda

Model Amanda Hamilton was convinced she'd fallen in love with and bought a sweet Pomeranian puppy from dog breeders at the Mexican border.

But as Amanda revealed on her YouTube channel, where she documents her life with her wife Shannon, the pooch wasn't a Pomeranian dog as she had thought.

In her now-viral TikTok post, she says, "I bought this Pomeranian at the Mexican border for $50 only to find out it was a wolf."

Escaped hogs wreak havoc on Minnesota highway!
Animals Escaped hogs wreak havoc on Minnesota highway!

She adds in the caption, "I can't believe they lied to me and promise me that I will get a Pomeranian. never again"

The cute clip has a whopping 11 million views and shows a tiny black-and-white puppy transforming into a huge black-and-white dog with a pointed snout named Crypto.

This animal is clearly not a purebred Pom after all!

TikTok users are skeptical about the dog being a wolf

Some TikTok users are skeptical that the dog is actually a wolf (file photo).
Some TikTok users are skeptical that the dog is actually a wolf (file photo).  © waitandshoot/123RF

On TikTok, commenters can't believe the model ever mistook the puppy for a Pomeranian - but they also aren't sure the dog is a wolf.

"It's not a Pomeranian and it's not a wolf, but it's definitely a Husky," said one.

Most social media users are convinced that Amanda brought home something mixed with a Husky because of Crypto's black-and-white markings.

Still, others are convinced that if it is a Husky, the influencer made out like a bandit: "That was the best 50 you have ever spent."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Fab Life with Shannon & Amanda

More on Dogs: