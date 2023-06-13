Influencer buys Pomeranian puppy, only to learn its real wild identity!

Los Angeles, California - This influencer found out the hard way that $50 won't get you a purebred Pomeranian puppy at the Mexican border - it gets you a whole different animal !

This woman thought she bought a Pomeranian puppy, but she might have brought home a wild animal! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Fab Life with Shannon & Amanda

Model Amanda Hamilton was convinced she'd fallen in love with and bought a sweet Pomeranian puppy from dog breeders at the Mexican border.

But as Amanda revealed on her YouTube channel, where she documents her life with her wife Shannon, the pooch wasn't a Pomeranian dog as she had thought.

In her now-viral TikTok post, she says, "I bought this Pomeranian at the Mexican border for $50 only to find out it was a wolf."

She adds in the caption, "I can't believe they lied to me and promise me that I will get a Pomeranian. never again"

The cute clip has a whopping 11 million views and shows a tiny black-and-white puppy transforming into a huge black-and-white dog with a pointed snout named Crypto.

This animal is clearly not a purebred Pom after all!