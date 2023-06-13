Influencer buys Pomeranian puppy, only to learn its real wild identity!
Los Angeles, California - This influencer found out the hard way that $50 won't get you a purebred Pomeranian puppy at the Mexican border - it gets you a whole different animal!
Model Amanda Hamilton was convinced she'd fallen in love with and bought a sweet Pomeranian puppy from dog breeders at the Mexican border.
But as Amanda revealed on her YouTube channel, where she documents her life with her wife Shannon, the pooch wasn't a Pomeranian dog as she had thought.
In her now-viral TikTok post, she says, "I bought this Pomeranian at the Mexican border for $50 only to find out it was a wolf."
She adds in the caption, "I can't believe they lied to me and promise me that I will get a Pomeranian. never again"
The cute clip has a whopping 11 million views and shows a tiny black-and-white puppy transforming into a huge black-and-white dog with a pointed snout named Crypto.
This animal is clearly not a purebred Pom after all!
TikTok users are skeptical about the dog being a wolf
On TikTok, commenters can't believe the model ever mistook the puppy for a Pomeranian - but they also aren't sure the dog is a wolf.
"It's not a Pomeranian and it's not a wolf, but it's definitely a Husky," said one.
Most social media users are convinced that Amanda brought home something mixed with a Husky because of Crypto's black-and-white markings.
Still, others are convinced that if it is a Husky, the influencer made out like a bandit: "That was the best 50 you have ever spent."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Fab Life with Shannon & Amanda