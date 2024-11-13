Injured dog gets a miracle from couple who use wedding fund to save her!

Arkansas - Just days after their wedding, Dylan McCay and Emily Roberts discovered an injured Goldendoodle on the streets of Arkansas, and they sacrificed their wedding gift fund to help the dog in need.

The new husband discovered the wounded dog on the side of a road after she had been hit by a vehicle.

The Goldendoodle's hind legs were covered in blood and appeared to be broken.

McCay immediately took her to the vet, and since then, the couple have been posting regular Facebook updates about the newly-named Acklin's condition.

As the injured dog was not microchipped, no owner could be identified – which in turn meant that the vet costs were passed on to the couple.

However, both decided that they would do what was necessary to help the four-legged friend.

The surgery costs were in the five-figure range, but McCay and Roberts scraped together all their savings – plus the money they received in wedding presents – to pay for the treatment.

"We are giving our girl everything that we've got," they wrote in an update.