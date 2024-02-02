Kansas animal rescuers find over 70 dogs and cats in horrific conditions!
Topeka, Kansas - Animal rescuers in Kansas discovered over 70 dogs and cats at a residential property, living in squalor with no apparent access to clean water.
The Humane Society described the horrific scene in an X post, saying dozens of animals were "living in filthy conditions with waste and debris covering most surfaces."
"Some animals seem to be suffering from upper respiratory conditions and open wounds, and many of the dogs are emaciated," the rescuers wrote.
The Topeka Police called in the animal rescuers to the location, where 18 animals were also found dead.
Along with the post, the organization shared a heartbreaking video of the animals in need, some of whom were kept in cages and clearly starving.
The animals are at a safe location
"Nothing can prepare you to see animals suffering in such terrible conditions,” said Midge Grinstead, Kansas state director for the Humane Society of the US in a press release. "We are grateful to the Topeka Police Department and all the agencies working together to get these animals the help they need."
The organizations transported the dozens of dogs and cats to a safe location, where they are being examined by veterinarians and receiving much-needed care.
"The conditions these animals were living in ranks as one of the worst I’ve ever seen in my career," said Topeka Police Department Captain Colleen Stuart.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/The Humane Society of the United States