Kansas animal rescuers find over 70 dogs and cats in horrific conditions!

Topeka, Kansas - Animal rescuers in Kansas discovered over 70 dogs and cats at a residential property, living in squalor with no apparent access to clean water.

The Humane Society described the horrific scene in an X post, saying dozens of animals were "living in filthy conditions with waste and debris covering most surfaces."

"Some animals seem to be suffering from upper respiratory conditions and open wounds, and many of the dogs are emaciated," the rescuers wrote.

The Topeka Police called in the animal rescuers to the location, where 18 animals were also found dead.

Along with the post, the organization shared a heartbreaking video of the animals in need, some of whom were kept in cages and clearly starving.