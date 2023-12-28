Lab's hilarious human ways have TikTok asking: "Dog or grown man?"

Chicago, Illinois - Alfie the dog is the coolest guy in town, or at least in the living room. This labrador's unusual style of sitting on the sofa had millions of TikTokers rolling with laughter!

In the now-viral TikTok video, captioned "Dog or grown man?", Alfie casually lounges on the sofa like a human.

The dog puts his arm over the backrest, gazing thoughtfully in front of him in a manner so cool and collected that it'd give Fonzie a run for his money!

Since it was posted by TikTok user @gillym28 on December 17, the clip has been viewed 14.5 million times with 3.4 million likes.

"He definitely said 'we ain’t getting no dam dog,'" one commenter joked, with another adding that it looks like "he's had a DAY."

"Get the man a beer," joked a third user.

One even commented, "Id let this guy borrow my truck."



But what's the story with Alfie the dog, and how long has he been sitting like this?