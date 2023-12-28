Lab's hilarious human ways have TikTok asking: "Dog or grown man?"
Chicago, Illinois - Alfie the dog is the coolest guy in town, or at least in the living room. This labrador's unusual style of sitting on the sofa had millions of TikTokers rolling with laughter!
In the now-viral TikTok video, captioned "Dog or grown man?", Alfie casually lounges on the sofa like a human.
The dog puts his arm over the backrest, gazing thoughtfully in front of him in a manner so cool and collected that it'd give Fonzie a run for his money!
Since it was posted by TikTok user @gillym28 on December 17, the clip has been viewed 14.5 million times with 3.4 million likes.
"He definitely said 'we ain’t getting no dam dog,'" one commenter joked, with another adding that it looks like "he's had a DAY."
"Get the man a beer," joked a third user.
One even commented, "Id let this guy borrow my truck."
But what's the story with Alfie the dog, and how long has he been sitting like this?
Alfie the dog's viral TikTok video makes waves
"Honestly, he sits like he did in that video every day, and it always catches me off guard and makes me laugh," Alfie's human Gilly told Newsweek.
"I had never posted on TikTok before sharing that, so was so shocked by the reach it got," the Chicago native added.
"I thought just a few of my friends would see it, but I'm really happy that people enjoyed it."
Alfie, whose full name is Alfonso, has apparently been sitting on the sofa in this adorable and unique way since he was just a year old!
"He will stay like that for about 20 minutes, but we usually come up and pet him so he will move after that," Gilly said. "I've no idea how long he does it for when we aren't home though."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gillym28