Mama dog tragically gets left behind after her pups find forever homes
Fort Worth, Texas - A young mama dog and her seven puppies were in poor condition when they were rescued. Fortune has since smiled on the puppies, but the mama pooch hasn't been so lucky!
A one-and-a-half-year-old mama dog named Addison and her seven puppies were in bad shape when they came to Saving Hope Rescue in Fort Worth, Texas.
Addison was in particularly bad shape. The dog was found emaciated and suffering from gastrointestinal problems.
Despite her severe illness, the mama refused to leave her puppies' sides. Luckily, the shelter workers were able to nurse all the pups and their mama back to health – the puppies and Addison quickly started to put on weight.
Eventually, all seven pups were healthy and old enough to be put up for adoption. But that's when things got even more heartbreaking, as Addison had to watch her babies get adopted one by one.
On New Year's Eve, the Saving Hope Rescue team took to Facebook with some sad news.
"Still no offers," they wrote, adding, "Our hearts are breaking for Addison."
Shelter workers hope this mama dog will find a forever home soon
The Saving Hope Rescue continued to describe the mama dog's situation, saying, "It’s always the moms that are left behind. All of Addison’s puppies have been placed with their furever families and there hasn’t been anyone interested in fostering her."
Addison is one and a half years old and weighs 45 pounds.
Per the Shelter's Facebook, if an out-of-state family wants to adopt this Texas dog, then they are willing to help get the pooch to make her way into their arms!
"We adopt all over the US," they wrote.
Hopefully, this sweet mama dog will get a nice new human family to love her in the new year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Saving Hope Rescue