Mama dog tragically gets left behind after her pups find forever homes

Fort Worth, Texas - A young mama dog and her seven puppies were in poor condition when they were rescued. Fortune has since smiled on the puppies, but the mama pooch hasn't been so lucky!

This mama dog's puppies have moved into new homes. Sadly, she's still looking for some nice humans to love her. © Screenshot/Facebook/Saving Hope Rescue

A one-and-a-half-year-old mama dog named Addison and her seven puppies were in bad shape when they came to Saving Hope Rescue in Fort Worth, Texas.

Addison was in particularly bad shape. The dog was found emaciated and suffering from gastrointestinal problems.

Despite her severe illness, the mama refused to leave her puppies' sides. Luckily, the shelter workers were able to nurse all the pups and their mama back to health – the puppies and Addison quickly started to put on weight.

Eventually, all seven pups were healthy and old enough to be put up for adoption. But that's when things got even more heartbreaking, as Addison had to watch her babies get adopted one by one.

On New Year's Eve, the Saving Hope Rescue team took to Facebook with some sad news.

"Still no offers," they wrote, adding, "Our hearts are breaking for Addison."