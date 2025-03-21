Nana the dog loves helping her owner run at-home daycare in this heartwarming video!
Utah - Nana the dog and her owner Jenna are an inseparable team and rock the daily routine in their own daycare center day after day.
Dog lover Jenna gives regular insights into her life as a mom and dog owner on her Instagram.
No matter what she does, Nana the Golden Retriever is always there for her beloved owner.
Even in the home daycare center that Jenna runs, Nana is an irreplaceable team member and helps wherever she can.
In a video, the two show their everyday life as child carers and one thing is clear: there is always something going on, and Nana loves to be right in the middle of it!
Right after getting up, Jenna and her four-legged companion get the house ready for the children who will soon be arriving.
Diapers are taken from A to B, bottles are filled, and then the dog sits by the window and waits eagerly for the kids to arrive.
As soon as the first children show up, Nana and the little ones run around, play, and cuddle as much as they can.
Golden Retriever takes loving care of the children
After an eventful morning, it's already time for a nap, but even then the dog doesn't leave her charges' side!
She loves looking after them and, according to her owner Jenna, gives them world-class cuddles.
As soon as everyone is awake again, it's back to work.
One minute Nana is keeping an eye on the younger children, and the next she is playing with the older ones.
The sweet dog supervises the kiddos on the trampoline in the yard when the weather is nice, and when it's not she pretends to be a patient at the doctor's office or a beauty salon client.
But no matter what Nana does, the kids always have fun with her!
Nana is and remains the best four-legged friend anyone could wish for – not just for Jenna, but also for the children who love her.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jennaledesma