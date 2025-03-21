Nana the dog loves helping her owner run at-home daycare in this heartwarming video!

Utah - Nana the dog and her owner Jenna are an inseparable team and rock the daily routine in their own daycare center day after day.

Nana the dog loves taking care of little humans with her owner! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jennaledesma

Dog lover Jenna gives regular insights into her life as a mom and dog owner on her Instagram.

No matter what she does, Nana the Golden Retriever is always there for her beloved owner.

Even in the home daycare center that Jenna runs, Nana is an irreplaceable team member and helps wherever she can.

In a video, the two show their everyday life as child carers and one thing is clear: there is always something going on, and Nana loves to be right in the middle of it!

Right after getting up, Jenna and her four-legged companion get the house ready for the children who will soon be arriving.

Diapers are taken from A to B, bottles are filled, and then the dog sits by the window and waits eagerly for the kids to arrive.

As soon as the first children show up, Nana and the little ones run around, play, and cuddle as much as they can.