Over a hundred dogs and puppies rescued from Florida breeder in horrible conditions

Providence, Florida - About 120 mistreated dogs were rescued from a property in Providence, Florida after the animals were found in horrific conditions.

More than a hundred malnourished dogs and puppies were rescued from a Florida breeder. © Screenshot/ASPCA

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Florida called the ASPCA on Friday to assist with the rescue of more than a hundred dogs and puppies found in terrible conditions at a Florida breeder's.

Most of the 120 dogs, per the animal rescue organization's website, appeared malnourished. Pictures posted by both organizations showed dogs that are just skin and bones.

"Upon our arrival, we discovered some animals who appeared underweight with untreated medical conditions and living in extremely unsanitary conditions," ASPCA President & CEO Matt Bershadker said in a statement.

Per the organization, most dogs rescued from the breeder were Great Danes, but rescuers also found French and English bulldogs and Chinese Cresteds.

Rescuers jumped into action and relocated the animals to emergency shelters. Veterinary experts will examine the dogs for the pending criminal investigation and get them medical care they desperately need.