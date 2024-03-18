Over a hundred dogs and puppies rescued from Florida breeder in horrible conditions
Providence, Florida - About 120 mistreated dogs were rescued from a property in Providence, Florida after the animals were found in horrific conditions.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Florida called the ASPCA on Friday to assist with the rescue of more than a hundred dogs and puppies found in terrible conditions at a Florida breeder's.
Most of the 120 dogs, per the animal rescue organization's website, appeared malnourished. Pictures posted by both organizations showed dogs that are just skin and bones.
"Upon our arrival, we discovered some animals who appeared underweight with untreated medical conditions and living in extremely unsanitary conditions," ASPCA President & CEO Matt Bershadker said in a statement.
Per the organization, most dogs rescued from the breeder were Great Danes, but rescuers also found French and English bulldogs and Chinese Cresteds.
Rescuers jumped into action and relocated the animals to emergency shelters. Veterinary experts will examine the dogs for the pending criminal investigation and get them medical care they desperately need.
Animal cruelty charges are pending
Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead thanked the animal rescue organization for its tireless work and partnership in the rescue.
"We would like to thank the ASPCA for working closely with our agency on this complex investigation into animal cruelty," he said. "We have a proven track record of always taking animal cruelty seriously and it will not be tolerated in our county."
Animal cruelty charges are pending, per the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The Eighth Judicial Circuit States Attorney’s Office will handle any subsequent criminal charges.
The ASPCA says it will continue to care for the dogs and ensure they get the future they deserve.
Cover photo: Screenshot/ASPCA