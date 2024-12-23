Overexcited dog steals Santa's hat in hilariously chaotic viral video!

California - Broggie the dog was excited beyond belief when he ran into Santa Claus at a California mall recently. What came next was a delightfully bizarre fiasco!

Broggie the dog did a great job earlier this week when he ran into Santa Claus at a California mall. What came next was a delightfully bizarre fiasco! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brinkleyandbroggie

There are two videos of this encounter, which Santa will probably never forget.

In the first clip, things get off to a wonderfully strange start.

Broggie the doggie is as excited as can be when he meets the man with the white beard and is barely able to contain himself.

Then it happens – the Golden grabs one of the cuddly toys that Santa is supposed to be giving away – and gives it to him as a sort of welcome gift.

"Things didn't quite go as planned. He saw Santa and got so excited that he couldn't think straight," his owner wrote, adding that all of the dog's behavior training seemingly fell away.

"Not sure what list he'll be on this year."

But what follows in the second video is a real viral sensation!