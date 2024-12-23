Overexcited dog steals Santa's hat in hilariously chaotic viral video!
California - Broggie the dog was excited beyond belief when he ran into Santa Claus at a California mall recently. What came next was a delightfully bizarre fiasco!
There are two videos of this encounter, which Santa will probably never forget.
In the first clip, things get off to a wonderfully strange start.
Broggie the doggie is as excited as can be when he meets the man with the white beard and is barely able to contain himself.
Then it happens – the Golden grabs one of the cuddly toys that Santa is supposed to be giving away – and gives it to him as a sort of welcome gift.
"Things didn't quite go as planned. He saw Santa and got so excited that he couldn't think straight," his owner wrote, adding that all of the dog's behavior training seemingly fell away.
"Not sure what list he'll be on this year."
But what follows in the second video is a real viral sensation!
Dog plays tug of war with Santa Claus in hysterical clip
In the second clip, Broggie really turns up the heat and plays tug of war with Santa's hat!
Saint Nick then loses control of his beard – and the whole situation.
In the end, Santa and the dog tug at the hat like crazy, but Broggie refuses to give up his souvenir.
After the "fight," Santa lands on his chair with a completely disheveled beard.
The pooch voluntarily gives the hat to his owner, who then quickly throws it back to ol' Saint Nick.
"When you take Santa’s hat off his head, you are definitely on the naughty list! Oh Broggie," wrote the owner.
"FYI- Santa was so good with Broggie. We know now why his name is Saint Nick! He’s a saint!"
At least there were a few peaceful photos with Santa Claus in the end, though he seems completely exhausted and thoroughly tousled from the encounter.
Broggie, however, couldn't look happier!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brinkleyandbroggie