Poodle suffers overdose after owner "shares" drugs with him

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A poodle almost died of an overdose after him owner reportedly shared drugs with him.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) described the unexpected call they got last Monday on Facebook: "Our friends at Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital had been brought a dog who they believed was suffering from a drug overdose."

The drugged dog was a poodle that eventually got the name Toodles. He ended up at the Philadelphia facility after good Samaritans found it next to a person.

Both the dog and the human "were unconscious and unresponsive." Per the organization's post, the Philadelphia Police Department looked after the owner, and residents organized help for the poodle.

The SPCA said witnesses told the authorities the pooch's owner had previously claimed to "share" drugs with him.