Poodle suffers overdose after owner "shares" drugs with him
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A poodle almost died of an overdose after him owner reportedly shared drugs with him.
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) described the unexpected call they got last Monday on Facebook: "Our friends at Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital had been brought a dog who they believed was suffering from a drug overdose."
The drugged dog was a poodle that eventually got the name Toodles. He ended up at the Philadelphia facility after good Samaritans found it next to a person.
Both the dog and the human "were unconscious and unresponsive." Per the organization's post, the Philadelphia Police Department looked after the owner, and residents organized help for the poodle.
The SPCA said witnesses told the authorities the pooch's owner had previously claimed to "share" drugs with him.
Poor poodle gets the care he needed
Vets at the animal hospital gave the dog Narcan, a drug designed to quickly counteract the effects of a drug overdose for substances like heroin, morphine, or oxycodone.
Luckily, Toodles responded to the medication immediately. "It is unimaginable what would have happened if Toodles hadn't been taken to a veterinarian," the animal rescue group added.
The poodle was hooked up to an IV and closely monitored for a day. He "miraculously made a full recovery" and SCPA says that Toodles is the "sweetest pup."
They added, "Our hearts still break for all that he has been through. Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him."
Hopefully, Toodles has a happy and healthy future ahead.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA