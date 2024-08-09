Poor sick puppy breaks the hearts of millions – what he looks like today is shocking!
Koh Samui, Thailand - This TikTok video is causing a rollercoaster of emotions. First, it shows Rodney, a puppy from Thailand who is supposedly dying – but then more footage follows, leaving many users weeping.
The viral video, which went online at the end of July, now has 26.4 million views and counting!
In the post, Rodney looks to be in very bad shape. The little puppy has lost all his fur due to severe mange.
The poor shuddering dog has bloody scratches on many parts of his body.
Completely exhausted, the young animal lies on a blanket and is gently stroked by his rescuer.
Rodney was found on a road in Thailand in early 2023 by the animal rights activists from Happy Doggo.
The four-legged friend looked so weak at the time that his rescuers suspected he was about to take his last breath.
Fortunately, the team was wrong about that. Thanks to intensive care and lots of love, Rodney was able to recover.
The way he looks today has amazed so many TikTok users!
Rodney the dog's transformation moves countless TikTok users
The clip suddenly takes a giant leap into the future.
Rodney is no longer a puppy, but a fully grown dog – and his fur is back, as is his strength!
Full of energy and joie de vivre, the furry friend sprints across a meadow with a fellow dog.
Rodney now lives with a family in the UK.
According to Happy Doggo, his new owners are making every effort to give their best friend on four paws a good life.
Many TikTok users admitted that they were so touched by the video that they cried.
Looks like the rescue organization Happy Doggo, which was founded in Thailand in 2021 by Niall Harbison, has really done a great job helping Rodney find his happily ever after!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@happydoggoniall