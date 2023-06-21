Puppies get scooped up in rain-soaked rescue

Odessa, Ukraine - In the middle of a rainstorm in Ukraine , some furry friends were stranded on the side of the road. When animal activist Olena from Love Furry Friends happened to be driving by, she couldn't leave the drenched dogs without stopping to help.

These three puppies were standing soaked on the side of the road in Ukraine. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

What's better than an umbrella? A dry fur-ever home!

Love Furry Friends, a well known YouTube channel that details dog rescues in Ukraine, has struck again with another viral video tugging at fans' heart strings.

Olena stopped her car when she saw three cute four-legged friends abandoned in the rain. There were no buildings or people anywhere nearby.

"Apparently, someone recently dumped them here," she said in the captions of the video, posted on Saturday.

"They are so friendly, they don't realize yet that they've been abandoned."

The soaked pups gleefully greeted her, and she was able to scoop all three up at the same time and carry them into her car.

The "very wet and frozen" dogs soon had a very different destination than before.