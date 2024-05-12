Puppy and kitten rejected by their mothers develop the sweetest bond
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A kitten named Kangaroo and a puppy named Possum were both the smallest of their litter and were rejected by the moms at birth. Thankfully, the two are now in good hands with animal keeper Emilie Rackovan.
"Neither wanted to be alone and they would cry and cry, so I tried putting them together," Rackovan told Newsweek.
On her first attempt at doing so, the little ones exceeded all her expectations!
"They immediately became inseparable," the animal lover said.
Originally, the puppy and kitten had ended up at the Best Friends Animal Society shelter together with their siblings and mothers. Now, all the animals live together with Rackovan, who has agreed to raise them together.
However, Kangaroo and Possum first had to be bottle-fed separately.
"Because they are so fragile, they need extra close attention paid to them and, often, supportive care from their foster parent," Rackovan explained.
But isn't it unusual for dogs and cats give get along so well?
Runts of the litter have become inseparable
"Even though their eyes are open, they still lack the ability to know what species the other animal is," Rackovan said.
Baby animals seek comfort and warmth from each other, so friendships between the species are not unusual.
In the meantime, Rackovan has landed a viral hit with the TikTok video in which the two babies cuddle up to one another.
The touching clip has received more than 850,000 views since May 1, plus a good 170,000 likes.
Given their tough upbringings, it's certainly nice to hear what the baby animals have experienced in the meantime.
"Both of their health have improved and they were able to be reunited with their moms and siblings," their foster mom said.
Rackovan then shared her biggest dream for the pair: that someone would be willing to adopt Possum and Kangaroo together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emiliexfosters