Puppy and kitten rejected by their mothers develop the sweetest bond

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A kitten named Kangaroo and a puppy named Possum were both the smallest of their litter and were rejected by the moms at birth. Thankfully, the two are now in good hands with animal keeper Emilie Rackovan.

A kitten named Kangaroo and a puppy named Possum were both the smallest of their litter and were rejected by the moms at birth. Now, they're inseparable! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emiliexfosters

"Neither wanted to be alone and they would cry and cry, so I tried putting them together," Rackovan told Newsweek.

On her first attempt at doing so, the little ones exceeded all her expectations!

"They immediately became inseparable," the animal lover said.

Originally, the puppy and kitten had ended up at the Best Friends Animal Society shelter together with their siblings and mothers. Now, all the animals live together with Rackovan, who has agreed to raise them together.

However, Kangaroo and Possum first had to be bottle-fed separately.

"Because they are so fragile, they need extra close attention paid to them and, often, supportive care from their foster parent," Rackovan explained.

But isn't it unusual for dogs and cats give get along so well?