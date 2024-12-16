Puppy is desperate to cuddle with big sister – then her little heart breaks
Canada - Golden Retriever fans may not be used to something like this. After all, this dog breed is considered to be particularly affectionate... but Daisy is the exception to this rule.
The doggy drama can be seen in a viral TikTok video in which Maple tries to make contact with her older sister Daisy.
But the older furry friend is not interested.
She flees the room at the puppy's first attempt to approach her.
No cuddling allowed!
Saddened and with her head down, Maple looks after her fleeing role model.
"I was hoping they would be besties one day," writes the pups' owner in a comment under the video.
But according to their owner, it took two years for Daisy and Maple to finally vibe.
"I was so sad and worried... I thought they would never get along," the owner added in another comment.
Luckily, more recent moments with the siblings show how far they've come since then!
Viral video shows heartbreaking start of the dogs' love story
While Maple has a particularly hard time as a puppy in the clip, she has better luck after a few months.
Daisy lets her come closer and closer, although it appears to be slow going.
But then – hooray!
Towards the end of the video, the Goldens are seen in various clips cuddling together.
"It took awhile but she finally accepted her," wrote the relieved owner.
The cute video provoked a rollercoaster of feelings among its TikTok audience.
While many users felt sorry for the puppy when it was initially rejected, they were naturally thrilled about the happy ending!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daisythegoldiee