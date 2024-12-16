Puppy is desperate to cuddle with big sister – then her little heart breaks

Canada - Golden Retriever fans may not be used to something like this. After all, this dog breed is considered to be particularly affectionate... but Daisy is the exception to this rule.

The doggy drama can be seen in a viral TikTok video in which Maple tries to make contact with her older sister Daisy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daisythegoldiee

But the older furry friend is not interested.

She flees the room at the puppy's first attempt to approach her.

No cuddling allowed!

Saddened and with her head down, Maple looks after her fleeing role model.

"I was hoping they would be besties one day," writes the pups' owner in a comment under the video.

But according to their owner, it took two years for Daisy and Maple to finally vibe.

"I was so sad and worried... I thought they would never get along," the owner added in another comment.

Luckily, more recent moments with the siblings show how far they've come since then!