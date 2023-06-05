Puppy left for dead on streets of New Jersey show incredible will to live

A puppy was rescued in New Jersey thanks to the Monmouth County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Neptune City, New Jersey - This poor puppy was left for dead on the side of the road in New Jersey. Her rescuers weren't sure she'd make it, but her will to live surprised everyone!

© Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Monmouth County SPCA

Late on the night of May 7, Monmouth County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA) received a disturbing call.

A passerby in Neptune City had found a puppy that'd been left for dead.

"What we saw was beyond words," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

"Skin and bones, labored breathing, and unable to lift her head, a puppy we've named 'Matilda' was on the brink of death."

The rescuers rushed the about ten-week-old pup to the vet and administered emergency medical care. Upon arrival, "She was shaking and whimpering and we weren't sure she was going to make it."

But a week after her rescue Matilda, whose name means "mighty in battle" is living up to her name.

"We are so happy to share that Matilda has been making tremendous strides in the RIGHT direction, and although we can’t say for sure that she’s out of the woods yet, we can certainly say that she’s showing great improvement." the MCSPCA said in a follow-up post.

This rescue puppy is no longer just skin and bones

Three weeks after her rescue, the dog finally seems to be out of the woods.
© Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Monmouth County SPCA

The MCSPCA says that Matilda's still got a ways to go, but she's getting better.

When she came in, the pit bull mix weighed just five pounds. Now she is double that and back to full health.

Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA, told USA Today: "We definitely have a slew of people who want to adopt her."

The authorities are still investigating Matilda's abandonment, but they say what's important is that she's in good hands now.

The organization expects this Pitbull mix to be healthy enough for adoption real soon.

