Puppy overlooked because of his bitten-off ear before a miracle happens!

Dachshund puppy Nemo was often overlooked because of his injured ear, but it's that unique feature that has made him so popular online! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@wreckitralphie__

A short video on the Instagram profile @wreckitralphie__ shows the furry friend's unusual look: he is missing a part of his ear.

Nemo's ear was sadly bitten off by his own mother, who grew aggressive with her puppies and had to be separated from them, owner Abbie Godbold told Newsweek.

According to Wag Walking, this can happen when the moms are too stressed to form a proper bond.

Because of his ear, no one initially wanted to adopt the furry friend until Abbie – a multiple dog owner – came into Nemo's life.