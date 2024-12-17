Puppy overlooked because of his bitten-off ear before a miracle happens!
Dachshund puppy Nemo initially had a hard time finding a new family because he looked so different from his fellow dogs, but it's that unique feature that has made him so popular online!
A short video on the Instagram profile @wreckitralphie__ shows the furry friend's unusual look: he is missing a part of his ear.
Nemo's ear was sadly bitten off by his own mother, who grew aggressive with her puppies and had to be separated from them, owner Abbie Godbold told Newsweek.
According to Wag Walking, this can happen when the moms are too stressed to form a proper bond.
Because of his ear, no one initially wanted to adopt the furry friend until Abbie – a multiple dog owner – came into Nemo's life.
Nemo the puppy finds the purr-fect forever home
Ever since Abbie and Nemo met, the dachshund has been enjoying quite a lovely life.
So far, the dog doesn't require any special treatment for his injured ear, but Abbie is ready to do whatever she needs to in order to keep him safe.
The dog is not given any medication or special treatment for the ear loss, but Abbie Godbold is prepared.
"I'd imagine I'll have to be careful in the cold, wet weather as he may be more prone to ear infections," she said.
Thanks to Abbe's viral clips of Nemo, the eight-month-old canine has become a real star on social media!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@wreckitralphie__