Rescue dog completes incredible transformation after being at death's door

Karditsa, Greece - When a dog named Lacta was rescued in Greece a few months ago, she was in horrible shape. But after two months of love and care, this pooch now looks fantastic!

Two months of love and care turned this rescue dog into a brand-new healthy pooch! © Screenshot/YouTube/Diasozo Animal Rescue

About two months ago, Diasozo Animal Rescue (DAR) posted a YouTube video about the extremely emaciated dog they found wandering around the Greek town of Karditsa.

The animal rescuers named the poor animal Lacta.

When DAR founder Ermioni picked her, she was barely alive. Starving and sick, Lacta may well have been abandoned to die. Per DAR's caption, the four-year-old dog had ticks, as well as wounds on her body and around her eyes. Leismania, a parasitic disease, was also diagnosed.

The hard work towards recovery started then and there.

Two months later, DAR posted a video update about Lacta, and it's safe to say the journey's reached a happy conclusion!