Rescue dog completes incredible transformation after being at death's door
Karditsa, Greece - When a dog named Lacta was rescued in Greece a few months ago, she was in horrible shape. But after two months of love and care, this pooch now looks fantastic!
About two months ago, Diasozo Animal Rescue (DAR) posted a YouTube video about the extremely emaciated dog they found wandering around the Greek town of Karditsa.
The animal rescuers named the poor animal Lacta.
When DAR founder Ermioni picked her, she was barely alive. Starving and sick, Lacta may well have been abandoned to die. Per DAR's caption, the four-year-old dog had ticks, as well as wounds on her body and around her eyes. Leismania, a parasitic disease, was also diagnosed.
The hard work towards recovery started then and there.
Two months later, DAR posted a video update about Lacta, and it's safe to say the journey's reached a happy conclusion!
Dog's transformation is amazing
Lacta's transformation from sickly, scared dog to healthy and happy camper is nothing short of amazing.
These days, her fur shines, she's well-fed and even boasts some adorable rolls.
There's a twinkle in her eye, too!
"Today she is a happy girl, still under treatment as she is positive to leismania but rather is not a problem for her, " DAR wrote.
"We do hope someone will offer her a forever home and not think about her leismania which is stable and doesn't affect her anymore."
Hopefully, someone will give this cute dog who's been through a lot a good home and lots of hugs!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Diasozo Animal Rescue