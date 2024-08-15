Rescue dog's reaction to a feather pillow shocks shelter workers!

New Orleans, Louisiana - Shelter workers from the Louisiana SPCA shelter thought nothing would ruffle their calm rescue dog 's feathers until they gave him a pillow.

This rescue dog got hysterically destructive when given a feather pillow! © Screenshot/Facebook/The Louisiana SPCA

One evening, employees from the Louisiana SPCA decided to let rescue dog Wile E. Coyote keep playing with his new favorite toy in his cage – a feather pillow.

"The pillow was intact at 5 PM on Tuesday and completely destroyed by 7 AM the next day," Jessyca Sulfsted, Marketing and Communications Manager at the New Orleans animal shelter, told The Dodo.

The staff was shocked to find a feathery mess in the morning!

Wile's entire kennel was full of feathers, and more had flown into the hallway.

"Feathers were everywhere, and it took multiple efforts to clean it up," Sulfsted said.

The shelter workers were shocked, but the pooch was proud of himself.

"10/10 will do again! Super soft and comfortable but recommend more as a toy," workers wrote from the dog's perspective on Facebook.