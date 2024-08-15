Rescue dog's reaction to a feather pillow shocks shelter workers!
New Orleans, Louisiana - Shelter workers from the Louisiana SPCA shelter thought nothing would ruffle their calm rescue dog's feathers until they gave him a pillow.
One evening, employees from the Louisiana SPCA decided to let rescue dog Wile E. Coyote keep playing with his new favorite toy in his cage – a feather pillow.
"The pillow was intact at 5 PM on Tuesday and completely destroyed by 7 AM the next day," Jessyca Sulfsted, Marketing and Communications Manager at the New Orleans animal shelter, told The Dodo.
The staff was shocked to find a feathery mess in the morning!
Wile's entire kennel was full of feathers, and more had flown into the hallway.
"Feathers were everywhere, and it took multiple efforts to clean it up," Sulfsted said.
The shelter workers were shocked, but the pooch was proud of himself.
"10/10 will do again! Super soft and comfortable but recommend more as a toy," workers wrote from the dog's perspective on Facebook.
This rescue dog loved destroying his pillow!
While the usually calm shelter dog thoroughly enjoyed destroying a feather pillow, the animal rescuers were shocked.
"That is the first and only time we have seen him destroy something in the shelter,” Sulfsted explained.
"He is normally a pretty chill dog in his kennel, but I guess the feathers won him over."
Luckily, the rescuers weren't upset with Wile E., they were amused, especially because they kept finding stray feathers all over the shelter.
Since the pillow-destroying incident, they have had to update this rescue pup's profile.
Wile E. Coyote is an easy-going dog that would do great with a family – but he shouldn't be given anything full of feathers! He's available for adoption in Louisiana.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/The Louisiana SPCA