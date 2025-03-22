Retired breeding dogs reunite after being separated in tear-jerking scene!

Flash and Scout, two sisters who for years were the resident breeding dogs at a puppy farm, were reunited in a scene that has TikTokers shedding tears.

By Clemens Grosz

Australia - Breeding dog Flash recently went into well-deserved retirement, but that also meant separation from her beloved sibling, who still had work to do. The moment the two were finally reunited shows just how much they missed each other!

A year ago, breeding dog Flash went into her well-deserved retirement. She's been living with Tania Verbeeck ever since – but now it's time for a reunion with her long-lost sister! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thepetchauffeurru A sweet TikTok video posted by owner Tania Verbeeck shows Flash sitting on the beach. What the pooch doesn't know is that her biological sister Scout, who she hasn't seen for a year, is waiting to surprise her. When Flash sees her sister, there's no stopping her! Dogs Dog owners face serious backlash for their "funny" TikTok video Like lightning, she shoots off running and the furry friends recognize each other right away, immediately romping around happily. In a moment of calm, Flash comes back to her owner, jumps up, and puts her paws on her tummy as if to thank her.

Scout and Flash's journey

When Flash the dog sees her sister Scout on the beach again, there is no stopping her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thepetchauffeur Tania told Newsweek all about how the emotional reunion came about. "They were resident breeding dogs at a puppy farm," she explains. The two dogs had only known dog breeding throughout their lives, giving birth to many litters. Dogs Dog meets a parrot for the first time, and his intense reaction is going viral Then Tania asked the breeder if she could adopt a female dog when she retired. "They offered me Scout first as she was a social dog and would be better suited to the city, whereas Flash was a very anxious dog," Tania recalls. "But I fell head over heels for Flash." The dog breeder agreed to give the dog to Tania, but Flash still had two litters to go before Tania was allowed to bring her home. Scout was left behind, but then a miracle happened – a colleague at work told Tania that her sister was toying with the idea of adopting a dog. "I sent them a video of Flash and told them that there was another one who looked just like her ready for a forever home." A few days later, Scout was adopted!