Rottweilers' mystery discovery makes TikTok laugh - and creeped out

UK - When two "big scary" Rottweilers caught wind of a strange intruder on their property, they seemed spooked. But when their owner went to survey the scene, the truth came out – and made the internet laugh.

Two Rottweilers Blue and Vinnie discovered something creepy in a corner of their yard, as their owner got to the bottom of it in a TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/rottweilerbluevinnie

Blue and Vinnie are Rottweiler brothers from the same litter and live together with their humans in a house in the country.

The dogs are only 7 1/2 months old and without question good watchdogs, but they also have their little quirks.

Their owner posted a TikTok video of Blue and Vinnie confronting an unfamiliar visitor in a corner of their yard. At first, the big dogs preferred to keep a safe distance. Then, they couldn't stop barking.

The pups' owners took viewers along for the discovery and filmed as she went to check things out.

"The boys are barking at something in the corner," she narrates in the clip. "Something that they don't like and something that they're unsure of."

Soon, the mystery was revealed.