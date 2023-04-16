Rottweilers' mystery discovery makes TikTok laugh - and creeped out
UK - When two "big scary" Rottweilers caught wind of a strange intruder on their property, they seemed spooked. But when their owner went to survey the scene, the truth came out – and made the internet laugh.
Blue and Vinnie are Rottweiler brothers from the same litter and live together with their humans in a house in the country.
The dogs are only 7 1/2 months old and without question good watchdogs, but they also have their little quirks.
Their owner posted a TikTok video of Blue and Vinnie confronting an unfamiliar visitor in a corner of their yard. At first, the big dogs preferred to keep a safe distance. Then, they couldn't stop barking.
The pups' owners took viewers along for the discovery and filmed as she went to check things out.
"The boys are barking at something in the corner," she narrates in the clip. "Something that they don't like and something that they're unsure of."
Soon, the mystery was revealed.
TikTok loves the Rottweilers' "Pennywise" find
When the dog owner rounded the corner, she found the reason for the dogs' barking: a low, red balloon floating back and forth in a corner of the yard.
The TikTok video has been viewed over 825,000 times and counting, and has certainly creeped users out.
Many viewers have commented on the balloon's similarity to the horror book and movie It, which features Pennywise the clown and a red balloon.
"It’s not 'only a balloon,' it’s a 'red balloon'…. Most dangerous balloons on the face of the earth!!" one user commented.
"They have just saved you from pennywise," another wrote. "They undoubtedly saved your life and probably the entire planet," another commented.
Blue and Vinnie's owner said she also made the correlation.
"Yes I did realize the red balloon and Pennywise," she responded in a follow-up video.
"So I will not be frequenting that corner on my own again," she joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/rottweilerbluevinnie