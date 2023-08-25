Scarred dog rescued from fighting ring needs lots of love to heal

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Staff at the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) shelter were shocked when they first met a dog named Kimmy about two years ago. This dogfighting survivor needed a lot of love and care, and now, she's finally ready for a forever family.

This dog was rescued from a fighting ring and needed a lot of love and care to heal. © Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of West Michigan

Amy Stockero, director of development and marketing at HSWM, told Newsweek that Kimmy was "the most scarred case that we have ever seen."

Kimmy, now four, was rescued from a dog fighting ring when she was two years old.

"The extensive scarring over the dog's face, legs, ears, and chest is consistent with fighting. The dog's unkempt, dirty condition, untreated skin maladies, and thin body condition indicate neglect," Stockero said.

When Kimmy was first rescued, she was fearful and overwhelmed, leaving the poor pooch with a lot of healing to do.