Scarred dog rescued from fighting ring needs lots of love to heal
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Staff at the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) shelter were shocked when they first met a dog named Kimmy about two years ago. This dogfighting survivor needed a lot of love and care, and now, she's finally ready for a forever family.
Amy Stockero, director of development and marketing at HSWM, told Newsweek that Kimmy was "the most scarred case that we have ever seen."
Kimmy, now four, was rescued from a dog fighting ring when she was two years old.
"The extensive scarring over the dog's face, legs, ears, and chest is consistent with fighting. The dog's unkempt, dirty condition, untreated skin maladies, and thin body condition indicate neglect," Stockero said.
When Kimmy was first rescued, she was fearful and overwhelmed, leaving the poor pooch with a lot of healing to do.
Kimmy the dog struggled to overcome her fears after being rescued
Animal rescuers did their best to integrate Kimmy into the shelter, but no matter what they tried, the dog couldn't settle and was constantly fearful and overstimulated.
Finally, a foster family was able to help the abused doggo learn to deal with her stress.
"Within days [the foster family] noticed a difference, she was relaxed, breathing slower, and instead of hiding under the coffee table as she initially did, she was venturing into new spaces," Stockero explained.
"Now that she has been in this foster home for almost two years, she has learned how to truly open up."
These days Kimmy loves to play fetch and hang out with people.
This scarred former fighter has become a downright sweet and social dog who is ready for her forever home!
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/Humane Society of West Michigan