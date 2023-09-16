Senior dog gets new fate after family plans to put her down for being "too old"

San Francisco, California - After her owner fell ill, a senior dog named Naomi was brought to a shelter to be put down, before a kind stranger helped her change her fate!

Senior dog Naomi was nearly put down by her owners before some vets stepped her to give her another shot at life. © Screenshot/TikTok/@allthefosterpups

"She is a 15-year-old chihuahua mix who was surrendered to a veterinary office in the Bay Area to be euthanized," Naomi's foster mom, Lisa, told Newsweek this week.

Her elderly owner had become too ill to continue caring for his pup.

"The owner's family thought she was blind and 'too old' so they asked to have her put down," Lisa revealed.

Naomi's vets decided to take matters into their own hands and reached out to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

As the name suggests, it is a shelter that specializes in senior dogs.



When the people in charge there saw Naomi for the first time, their answer was quickly clear — this four-legged friend had plenty of life left in her!