Senior dog gets new fate after family plans to put her down for being "too old"
San Francisco, California - After her owner fell ill, a senior dog named Naomi was brought to a shelter to be put down, before a kind stranger helped her change her fate!
"She is a 15-year-old chihuahua mix who was surrendered to a veterinary office in the Bay Area to be euthanized," Naomi's foster mom, Lisa, told Newsweek this week.
Her elderly owner had become too ill to continue caring for his pup.
"The owner's family thought she was blind and 'too old' so they asked to have her put down," Lisa revealed.
Naomi's vets decided to take matters into their own hands and reached out to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.
As the name suggests, it is a shelter that specializes in senior dogs.
When the people in charge there saw Naomi for the first time, their answer was quickly clear — this four-legged friend had plenty of life left in her!
Senior dog Naomi gets her happy ending
That's why, she says, she was hired shortly thereafter to temporarily care for the chihuahua.
Lisa, the owner of three dogs of her own, did so wholeheartedly.
"Her previous owner never took her anywhere," Lisa explained, adding that she hoped to change that for Naomi now.
In order to find a new family for Naomi, Lisa immediately shared several videos with the dog on her TikTok account, in which you can see how the four-legged friend really blossoms with her second chance at life.
After a few days, Lisa was already able to successfully complete her project thanks to this "advertising."
"She is getting adopted by a lovely young couple who live in the Bay Area," Lisa said. "They already have another senior dog who looks just like Naomi."
What an unexpected happy ending for this senior dog!
