Sleeping dogs have hilarious relatable reaction to early wake-up call

Greenville, South Carolina - Are they dogs or sloths? Furry friends Remi Jean and Nelli Bean love to sleep in their owner's bed, but they're not too excited about Justin waking them up!

Dogs Remi Jean and Nelli Bean are not morning people! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@justinfloyd

Justin shared his hilarious video at the beginning of August. In it, you can see several of his futile attempts to get the two German Shorthairs out of bed.

Admittedly, Justin tries to wake up the poor animals at 5:20 AM, but they simply refuse to put up with it.

Even when their owner tries to encourage them with friendly touches, the furry friends respond with disregard.

Again and again, Justin tries, but instead of giving in, the dogs do something pretty hilarious!