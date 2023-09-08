Sleeping dogs have hilarious relatable reaction to early wake-up call
Greenville, South Carolina - Are they dogs or sloths? Furry friends Remi Jean and Nelli Bean love to sleep in their owner's bed, but they're not too excited about Justin waking them up!
Justin shared his hilarious video at the beginning of August. In it, you can see several of his futile attempts to get the two German Shorthairs out of bed.
Admittedly, Justin tries to wake up the poor animals at 5:20 AM, but they simply refuse to put up with it.
Even when their owner tries to encourage them with friendly touches, the furry friends respond with disregard.
Again and again, Justin tries, but instead of giving in, the dogs do something pretty hilarious!
TikTok reveals viral wake-up call for tired dogs
While Justin managed a total of five attempts by 5:55 AM, Remi Jean and Nelli Bean had crawled completely under the covers by then, hiding like defiant human children.
Millions of TikTok users watched the hilarious clip, with thousands dropping their reactions in the comments.
"The idea of leaving is met with some resistance. I have learned just to embrace this daily routine as a charming part of our mornings together," Justin told Newsweek.
Moreover, the owner was extremely understanding of his pups' reluctance to wake.
"The dogs go everywhere with me," he said. "To the gym, to work, to hang out with friends. They are on the same schedule as me. So, when it's time to get out of bed, they are equally if not more tired than I am."
And so, Justin sees the somewhat tedious morning routine through rose-colored glasses, leaving him cheerful despite the trouble.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@justinfloyd