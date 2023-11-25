Snuggling puppies surprise electrician working at abandoned home

Detroit, Michigan - An electrician from Detriot got set to work at an abandoned house in Detroit, only to find some sweet dogs keeping a close eye on him!

Two snuggling dogs surprised an electrician sent to work on a house that had been abandoned in Detroit. © Screenshot/Facebook/Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue

At first, the man couldn't see exactly who was staring at him from the garden, but he could see that they must be some kind of animal, as The Dodo reports.

When the electrician came closer, he realized that two puppies were snuggling up to each other.

He didn't know whether the pair had been left behind by former residents, but he knew they needed help, so he called the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

Theresa Sumpter, CEO and founder of the animal shelter, set off to rescue the furry friends that very same day. On arrival, she noticed that the dogs were very scared and shy.



"It felt amazing to rescue them as I wasn't sure if I would be able to secure them both as they were very hesitant and cautious to [approach] me at first," she told The Dodo.

Thankfully, a well-known trick was soon able to help her succeed.