Snuggling puppies surprise electrician working at abandoned home
Detroit, Michigan - An electrician from Detriot got set to work at an abandoned house in Detroit, only to find some sweet dogs keeping a close eye on him!
At first, the man couldn't see exactly who was staring at him from the garden, but he could see that they must be some kind of animal, as The Dodo reports.
When the electrician came closer, he realized that two puppies were snuggling up to each other.
He didn't know whether the pair had been left behind by former residents, but he knew they needed help, so he called the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.
Theresa Sumpter, CEO and founder of the animal shelter, set off to rescue the furry friends that very same day. On arrival, she noticed that the dogs were very scared and shy.
"It felt amazing to rescue them as I wasn't sure if I would be able to secure them both as they were very hesitant and cautious to [approach] me at first," she told The Dodo.
Thankfully, a well-known trick was soon able to help her succeed.
Stray dogs find shelter at empty home before rescue
With the good old treats, Sumpter got the attention of the two garden dwellers.
After about 30 minutes, Mercy and Grace, as they were soon named, were sitting in Sumpter's cage.
As it turned out, the dogs had not been abandoned by their previous owners. Instead, they were strays.
The two were still very shy at the veterinary clinic but were in good health.
And a fortnight later, the world looks very different again as the pups await their forever home.
"They have both come out of their shells and are doing amazing," Sumpter proudly reported.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue